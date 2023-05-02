"We need someone to play the finisher's role" - Pravin Amre on DC holding Axar Patel back with the bat in IPL 2023

Delhi Capitals (DC) assistant coach Pravin Amre has stated the reason behind sending Axar Patel at No. 7 instead of promoting him up the batting order in IPL 2023. Amre reasoned that DC need the all-rounder for the finisher's role.

With Axar being in fine form with the bat, several experts have questioned DC's decision not to give him more overs to bat, especially with skipper David Warner struggling.

Axar arrived in IPL 2023 after a productive Test series against Australia, finishing as India's second-highest run-getter with three fifties to his name.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of facing the Gujarat Titans (GT), Amre stated:

"Axar has the ability to finish the game. We need someone to play the finisher's role. He has struck the highest number of sixes for us this season. Therefore, we have to hold him back sometimes, so that he can play the finisher's role in the batting order."

Despite DC suffering six losses, Amre said he still has faith in the side as teams have sparked stunning comebacks in the past. He elaborated:

"Many teams have made comebacks after a poor start in the IPL. That's the beauty of this tournament. Any team can beat any side. That's why we have to give our best.

"It's going to be challenging for us to play against Gujarat. But you never know, what can happen in the IPL. We have to stay in the present and focus on taking the two points in our next game. Our middle order has to bat better and we'll look to improve our batting in the death overs."

Warner and Co. lost their first five games before registering two back-to-back victories. However, their winning run was shortlived as SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) beat them in their last outing. DC are currently languishing at the bottom of the points table.

"I believe Axar Patel should be appointed the captain of Delhi Capitals" - Sunil Gavaskar

Earlier, former Indian opener Sunil Gavaskar underlined that Axar Patel must replace David Warner as DC captain. He reasoned while speaking to Star Sports:

"I believe Axar Patel should be appointed the captain of Delhi Capitals. He is an honest player. He's in a good rhythm. The Indian team can benefit from him being named the captain of the franchise and performing well. All these things should be done in a long run."

In eight IPL 2023 matches, Axar has smashed 211 runs at an average of 35.17 in addition to taking seven wickets.

