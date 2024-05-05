"We have rarely seen him getting out like that" - Aakash Chopra on Shubman Gill's dismissal in Gujarat Titans' IPL 2024 loss to RCB

Aakash Chopra has questioned Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper Shubman Gill's shot selection that led to his dismissal in his side's IPL 2024 loss to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Gill managed only two runs off seven deliveries as the Titans were bowled out for 147 in Bengaluru on Saturday, May 4. The hosts chased the below-par target down with four wickets and 38 deliveries to spare to climb into seventh position on the points table.

Reflecting on the Gujarat Titans' batting in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra noted that they suffered three early blows. He was particularly disappointed with Gill's dismissal, saying (1:10):

"The Gujarat team lost the toss and they were invited to bat first. They scored 23 runs in six overs and three players got out - first Wriddhiman Saha, then Shubman Gill, and after that Sai Sudharsan. This was the slowest powerplay of this season. They had scored 30 runs and lost four wickets against DC."

"It rained there in the last three days and the pitch was under covers. There was a little spice and Siraj used that spice to pick up two wickets. Both openers were dismissed. You can understand Wriddhiman Saha's dismissal but Gill's shot was upsetting. We have rarely seen him getting out like that. Then Sai Sudharsan, the epitome of consistency, also got out to Cameron Green's ball," the former India opener added.

Mohammed Siraj had Wriddhiman Saha caught behind for a seven-ball one in the second over. Gill then played an attempted lofted shot straight down the deep point fielder's throat before Sai Sudharsan (6 off 14) also threw away his wicket with an ungainly shot.

"For the first time in this season, RCB got any team all out" - Aakash Chopra on the Gujarat Titans' collapse

Shahrukh Khan top-scored for the Gujarat Titans with a 24-ball 37. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra noted that the Gujarat Titans again lost a flurry of wickets after Shahrukh Khan and David Miller stitched together a 61-run fourth-wicket partnership.

"It's not that wickets didn't fall after that. Shahrukh Khan was there for some time and David Miller was with him. However, wickets fell again, whether it was Cameron Green, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Siraj or Vijaykumar Vyshak, and overall the team was all out. For the first time in this season, RCB got any team all out," he said (2:20).

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that Rahul Tewatia's cameo too couldn't help the IPL 2022 champions set a challenging target for Faf du Plessis and company.

"There were two run-outs also in that. Virat Kohli made an excellent direct hit to get Shahrukh Khan out and one more wicket came as a run-out in the end. They also took good catches. Vijaykumar Vyshak's catch was outstanding. Rahul Tewatia played a cameo but 147 was a very small total. The might is not being seen in Gujarat's batting," Chopra noted.

Tewatia scored 35 runs off 21 balls with the help of five fours and a six. The Gujarat Titans' move to bring in Vijay Shankar as the impact player also didn't yield the desired results as he was dismissed for a seven-ball 10.

