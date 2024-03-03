"We really don't know in which direction that would go" - Aakash Chopra on LSG potentially opening with Devdutt Padikkal in IPL 2024

Aakash Chopra is unsure how Devdutt Padikkal will fare as a potential opener for the Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2024.

With KL Rahul expected to bat in the middle order, Padikkal will likely open for LSG this season. Either Quinton de Kock or Kyle Mayers is expected to be his opening partner.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra reflected on the potential opening pairs heading into IPL 2024. As for the Lucknow Super Giants, he said (7:05):

"When I go towards Lucknow, I would have said they have a very stable opening pair if KL Rahul had been opening because you definitely expect 500 runs from there. However, since he will not open now, we really don't know. Quinton de Kock/Kyle Mayers because they had a lot of interest in playing Mayers last year."

"If De Kock doesn't open, Mayers is hit and miss and Devdutt Padikkal, who is a new player at this slot after a while, will be alongside him. He is in great form but we really don't know in which direction that would go," the former India opener added.

Padikkal wasn't batting at the top of the order for the Rajasthan Royals as they had a settled opening combination of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler. The Karnataka left-hander aggregated 261 runs at an average of 26.10 and a strike rate of 130.50 in 11 innings as a middle-order batter last season.

"It could be Iyer with either Gurbaz or Jason Roy" - Aakash Chopra on KKR's potential opening pair

Rahmanullah Gurbaz provides a wicketkeeper-batter option for KKR. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra expects Venkatesh Iyer to open with either Rahmanullah Gurbaz or Jason Roy for the Kolkata Knight Riders. He elaborated (7:55):

"Are KKR ready? It could be Iyer with either Gurbaz or Jason Roy. It's a very decent pair. Can this be very consistent - I can't say. Can they be the most explosive - might or might not be. We don't know what sort of pitches Kolkata will prepare."

The cricketer-turned-commentator opined that the SunRisers Hyderabad might have a dilemma while choosing their opening combination.

"In Hyderabad, you will find a problem that whom should you open with. Abhishek Sharma was doing well last year and Mayank Agarwal played well just before leaving last year. We don't know if they will get them to open this year. Travis Head might open as Pat Cummins might be the captain," Chopra observed.

Both Mayank Agarwal and Abhishek Sharma didn't have a great run for SRH last season. While the Karnataka right-hander aggregated 270 runs at an average of 27.00 in 10 innings, the Punjab southpaw managed 226 runs at an average of 20.55 in 11 knocks.

