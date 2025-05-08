"We saw Chris Gayle came in as a replacement" - Former SRH coach makes stunning claim on Dewald Brevis after KKR vs CSK IPL 2025 match

Former Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) coach Tom Moody has branded Dewald Brevis as one of the best signings Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have made in recent times. The South African batter was roped in as a replacement for the injured Gurjapneet Singh midway through the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 campaign.

Brevis has seamlessly settled into the CSK middle-order since his arrival. A batting unit that desperately needed the influx of intent, the flamboyant batter has been able to provide exactly just that. Along with the rest of the recent top-order signings, CSK have constructed the batting core for the upcoming seasons.

Brevis scored a promising 42 on debut against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), and scored his maiden fifty for CSK in the recent clash against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens on May 7. Coming into bat at 56-4 during the run chase, the batter navigated through a tough period, before shifting the momentum by smashing Vaibhav Arora for 30 runs in the 11th over.

Moody recalled how Chris Gayle became a mainstay in the RCB batting order after coming in as a replacement signing midway through the 2011 season. Much like Brevis, he made an immediate impact, scoring a hundred against his former franchise on his debut for RCB.

"Didn't get picked up in the auction, comes in as a replacement player, and this (Brevis) could be one of Chennai's best signings of the decade. Because, we saw back when Chris Gayle came in as a replacement player for Dirk Nannes for RCB, end of story. Everyone was shocked Gayle did not get picked up and that was because of clash of fixtures, I think at the time," Moody said on ESPN Cricinfo.

"He had a stellar career for RCB. Yes, they did not win anything, but from an individual's performance point of view, he dominated the IPL. I'm not saying Brevis is going to be Chris Gayle, but what I am going to say is that Brevis is an exceptionally talented player, and he is just starting to realise that talent," he added.

Chris Gayle was part of the RCB setup for seven seasons, and scored 3163 runs in 100 innings at an average of 43.33 and a strike rate of 152.73.

"Lots of fun, few quick wickets, had to adapt quickly" - Dewald Brevis on his match-winning fifty against KKR in IPL 2025

Brevis scored 52 runs off just 25 deliveries against KKR, including four fours and four sixes at a strike rate of 208. He perished in the 13th over against Varun Chakaravarthy, but laid down the foundation, making things easier for the lower middle-order in the run chase.

"Simple, you had to keep the spinners out of the game. Brevis gave us that luxury," CSK skipper MS Dhoni said during the post-match presentation.

"Forever grateful, just want to use this opportunity to thank god. Lots of fun, few quick wickets, had to adapt quickly. It's almost like, you have to sum the conditions quickly and go after the bowling. That's exactly what is important in T20, bad ball or good ball, shouldn't go out of the moment. It's just to keep enjoying it, keep true to myself, play as long as possible, just trust the process," Brevis told the broadcasters after CSK's two-wicket win over KKR.

CSK are scheduled to face the Rajasthan Royals (RR) next on Monday, May 12, in what will be their final home match of the season.

