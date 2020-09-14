We say every season that this year's our team, but I promise it's different in IPL 2020: AB de Villiers hails 'fresh' RCB

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) superstar AB de Villiers recently spoke about the team's preparations for the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020). He stated that the team has been working hard in the practice sessions, and that their roster is balanced and deep.

In a episode of 'Bold Diaries', AB de Villiers credited skipper Virat Kohli for instilling work ethic in the RCB camp and said that he is looking forward to bearing the fruits of his toil.

"We've worked so hard, we have a really good work ethic. A lot of credit has to go to Virat for that. It's easy to follow when you have a captain leading from the front. I'm just looking forward to see the final product of the hard work we're putting in."

The former South African captain also claimed that he has always struggled mentally when coming back from breaks, but said that he is finding his groove ahead of IPL 2020.

"I've felt like that quite often, it's natural to get breaks. I've known that feeling very well, the uncertainty and the doubt. But it's amazing how you can get back into the groove of things and find your confidence. Nothing guarantees performance, but that is the beauty of sport - you never know what to expect."

We say every season that this year is our team, but I promise it's different in IPL 2020: AB de Villiers

Mr. 360 AB de Villiers talks about the return of cricket, the mood in the camp and all things RCB ahead of the Dream 11 IPL. #PlayBold #IPL2020 #WeAreChallengers pic.twitter.com/geYx36aeIy — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) September 14, 2020

AB de Villiers then gave his opinion on Kohli's statement that the RCB squad for IPL 2020 has the best balance since the 2016 edition in which they reached the final. He said that there is a different feel to the squad, and that there are ample backups in each position.

"It's a tricky one because we say that every season, 'Oh, this year's our team'. I promise it's different, that's all I'll say. I won't say we've got the best team, here we go. There's a different, fresh feel to the team that I can't explain. There's backups everywhere and options in every department."

AB de Villiers will be crucial to RCB's fortunes in IPL 2020, but he has retired from international cricket and hasn't been in top-level action for a long time now. However, Mr. 360 did look in good touch in Cricket South Africa's 3TC tournament, the Solidarity Cup, which his team AB's Eagles won.