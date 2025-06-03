"We have seen an upgrade in his game against spin this year" - Aakash Chopra on Virat Kohli ahead of RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 final

Former India player Aakash Chopra has noted that Virat Kohli has had an excellent run in IPL 2025 heading into the final. He pointed out that the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) opener has shown an improvement in his game against spin this season.

RCB will lock horns with the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the IPL 2025 final in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, June 3. Kohli scored a run-a-ball 12 in the Bengaluru-based franchise's eight-wicket Qualifier 1 win against the same opponents in New Chandigarh on May 29, and will want to play a more substantial knock in the summit clash.

Previewing the IPL 2025 final in a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the former India opener reflected on the RCB openers' performance this season. As for Kohli, Chopra said (3:30):

"This has once again been Virat Kohli's vintage season. The guy is a run machine. He doesn't stop at all and keeps hitting. We have seen an upgrade in his game against spin this year. His strike rate looks slightly different when it's a 200-plus chase."

Chopra wondered why the former India captain decided to retire from Tests ahead of the upcoming series against England.

"He is constantly evolving, and then you wonder why he has left Tests, as he is so fit and is just 36 years old. He has still got it. He said last year that he just wanted to say that he has still got it, and you still have got it, Mr. Kohli. You could have played more Test cricket if you wished, but so be it," he observed.

Virat Kohli is RCB's highest run-getter in IPL 2025. Last season's Orange Cap winner has amassed 614 runs at a strike rate of 146.53 in 14 innings this year.

"To complement Virat Kohli, you needed an opener who goes like a rocket" - Aakash Chopra on Phil Salt ahead of RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 final

Phil Salt is RCB's second-highest run-getter in IPL 2025. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra noted that Phil Salt has been an ideal opening partner for Virat Kohli.

"The team wins every time Phil Salt scores a fifty in a chase. When he scores a fifty, he runs very fast. He was Kolkata's pride last time, and he is this team's honor this time. To complement Virat Kohli, you needed an opener who goes like a rocket," he said.

The cricketer-turned-commentator pointed out that the former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) opener has been explosive and consistent.

"He launches like a rocket, and he hits a lot. He has hit decently, and he bats carefree. Of course, it's slightly more risky, but who cares, because he scores runs consistently. You say it's great if you get six to eight innings in a year with that kind of a strike rate, and he has done that and a bit more. So he has been outstanding," Chopra elaborated.

Phil Salt has aggregated 387 runs at a strike rate of 175.90 in 12 innings in IPL 2025. He smashed an unbeaten 56 off 27 deliveries in RCB's Qualifier 1 clash against PBKS, and will want to play a similar destructive knock in the final.

