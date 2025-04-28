"We were showing each other pictures of our children" - Preity Zinta reveals story behind viral picture with Virat Kohli during IPL 2025

Punjab Kings (PBKS) co-owner Preity Zinta recently shared details of her conversation with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star Virat Kohli amid the ongoing IPL 2025. The two were seen conversing following RCB's seven-wicket win over PBKS in Mullanpur on April 20.

Ad

During a Q&A session on her X, a fan asked Zinta about her interaction with Kohli. The popular Bollywood actress revealed that their chat revolved around their respective children.

Hailing Kohli as a very sweet and doting father, Zinta wrote:

"We were showing each other pictures of our children & talking about them ! Time does fly… When I first met Virat 18 years ago, he was a spirited teenager buzzing with talent & fire - today he still has that fire & is an icon & a very sweet & doting father."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Kohli tied the knot with Bollywood star Anushka Sharma on December 11, 2017. The two are proud parents of two children, a daughter Vamika, and a son named Akaay.

On the cricketing front, Kohli has performed admirably in IPL 2025. At the time of writing, the ace batter is the Orange Cap holder of the season, with 443 runs across 10 innings at a strike rate of 138.87.

RCB have claimed six away wins on the trot this season, the most by any team in the league's history. With seven victories in 10 fixtures, they are the table-toppers of IPL 2025.

Ad

Preity Zinta reveals if she actually cooks parathas for PBKS team

Preity Zinta also replied to a fan asking her if she makes parathas (a type of South Asian flatbread) for the PBKS team after they win a match. The 50-year-old hilariously suggested that she only does it according to the memes, but not in reality.

Preity Zinta wrote:

"No but according to the memes I do."

Ad

Expand Tweet

PBKS have won five out of their first nine games. They have three defeats to their name, while their recent match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) ended in no result due to rain. The Shreyas Iyer-led side are currently placed fifth in the IPL 2025 points table.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Suketu Desai Aditya writes news, features, listicles, and exclusive pieces at Sportskeeda as a cricket journalist. After completing his MBA in Sports Management from Symbiosis, he started his professional journey and has a total work experience of 4 years, which included a stint at Republic World. Impressively, he has also done exclusive on-site coverage of two T20 World Cups (2021, 2022), the 2023 ODI World Cup, and 5 editions of IPL, and boasts a total readership of close to 13 million at Sportskeeda. He has also played cricket professionally at the AIU Zonal level for Ahmedabad district.



Aditya admires Virat Kohli’s exemplary discipline, dedication, and hard work. Kohli’s ‘Shot of the Century’ against Haris Rauf is a moment that left a lasting impact on him, ultimately teaching him a valuable life lesson that self-belief will always bear fruit. His favorite teams are the Indian Cricket Team and the Royal Challengers Bangalore.



Aditya believes in sourcing information only from trusted sources rather than any random social media posts on the story and being neutral and honest are his reporting strengths. When not writing, he enjoys playing snooker and pickleball with his friends, and he is also a self-proclaimed coffee aficionado. Know More