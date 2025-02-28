"We are still here" - R Ashwin's reply to CSK's heartwarming reunion video ahead of IPL 2025

Ravichandran Ashwin recently joined the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) training camp to commence preparations for the upcoming IPL 2025 season. It is an emotional reunion for him as he returns to the franchise after nine years.

Ad

The former Indian off-spinner began his IPL career at the franchise in 2009 and played for them until 2015. Ashwin has represented Rising Pune Supergiants, Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals, and Rajasthan Royals over the past nine seasons in the lucrative league.

Ashwin was available in the mega-auction last December after Rajasthan Royals did not retain him. CSK utilized the opportunity to bid aggressively at the auction for the veteran spinner and eventually bought him for INR 9.75 crore.

Ad

Trending

The Chennai franchise extended a special welcome to Ashwin on Thursday by sharing a heart-warming reel on Instagram upon his arrival in the team's camp ahead of IPL 2025. You can watch it below:

Ad

Ashwin reciprocated CSK's emotions with a comment on the post that read:

"From then until now, we are still here."

R Ashwin's comment on CSK's welcoming post for him. (Image: CSK/Instagram)

R Ashwin's first match for CSK after 9 years will be against MI on March 23 in IPL 2025

R Ashwin's comeback match for the Chennai franchise will be against Mumbai Indians (MI) on March 23 at the Chepauk Stadium.

Ad

Ashwin has picked up 90 wickets for the Super Kings across 97 games at an average of 24.22 while maintaining an economy rate of 6.46, with best figures of 3/16.

Here is the Chennai Super Kings' complete schedule for the upcoming season:

March 23: Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians in Chennai, 7:30 pm

March 28: Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Chennai, 7:30 pm

March 30: Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati, 7:30 pm

April 5: Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals in Chennai, 3:30 pm

Ad

April 8: Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings in Mullanpur, 7:30 pm

April 11: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Chennai, 7:30 pm

April 14: Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow, 7:30 pm

April 20: Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians in Mumbai, 7:30 pm

April 25: Chennai Super Kings vs SunRisers Hyderabad in Chennai, 7:30 pm

April 30: Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings in Chennai, 7:30 pm

May 3: Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Bengaluru, 7:30 pm

Ad

May 7: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Kolkata, 7:30 pm

May 12: Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals in Chennai, 7:30 pm

May 18: Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad, 3:30 pm

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️