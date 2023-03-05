"We were unable to obtain a medical clearance" - Gujarat Giants issue statement on Deandra Dottin 

The Gujarat Giants (GG) have finally released a statement to clear the air on Deandra Dottin's controversial injury. The former West Indies all-rounder was originally picked in the GG squad in the WPL 2023 auction. However, on the eve of the first game, Dottin was ruled out of the tournament.

Kim Garth of Australia was announced as the replacement and fans wished Deandra Dottin a speedy recovery.

However, a major controversy started when Dottin replied to one such wish on her Instagram story by indirectly claiming that she was absolutely fine.

Here's the story:

Fans were absolutely furious and wanted an explanation as to why a legend like Dottin was sidelined controversially. GG issued a statement on Sunday, claiming that they didn't get the necessary medical clearance for Dottin and that it was mandatory for everyone in the squad, including the veteran star.

The statement read:

"Deandra is a world-class player and a wonderful signing for the franchise. Unfortunately, we were unable to obtain a medical clearance before the defined deadline for this season. Such clearances are a requirement of all the players participating in the WPL.

"We look forward to seeing her return to the field soon. Subject to the clearance of her medical report, she will be a part of the Gujarat Giants squad in the upcoming seasons."

Gujarat Giants had a horrible outing in their first WPL game

While the off-field controversy gave their season a far-from-ideal start, the on-field surrender to the Mumbai Indians (MI) was even more embarrassing for the Gujarat Giants.

They lost the game by a staggering 143 runs and have no idea whether their captain Beth Mooney will be available for the rest of the season after twisting her ankle while batting.

GG will need to find inspiration and make a strong comeback against UP Warriorz on Sunday.

Get India vs Australia Live Score updates at Sportskeeda. Follow us for latest updates and news.

Poll : 0 votes