"We used to say that for Rohit" - Aakash Chopra lauds Indian opener's knock in IND vs ENG 2025 1st T20I

Former India player Aakash Chopra has lauded Abhishek Sharma for playing an enterprising knock in the first T20I against England in Kolkata on Wednesday, January 22. While acknowledging that it would be too early to compare the left-handed opener with Rohit Sharma, who has the same surname, he added that the youngster is on the right path.

India bowled England out for 132 after asking them to bat first. Abhishek then smashed 79 runs off just 34 deliveries as the Men in Blue chased down the target with seven wickets and 43 deliveries to spare.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the former India opener noted that Abhishek played a crucial knock.

"Abhishek Sharma - we believe in karma, we believe in Sharma. We used to say that for Rohit. It's too early to say the same thing for Abhishek but he has done the Abhishek (made an auspicious start). I thought it was an important innings," he said (0:01).

Trending

Chopra pointed out that the Punjab batter would have been under pressure as Yashasvi Jaiswal could have easily taken his place in the ongoing T20I series against England.

"Abhishek Sharma was under pressure because he had been playing but hadn't scored too many runs. This team's template is to hit fours and sixes and maximize the powerplay, but if you get out three times, they only drop you. They could have looked at Yashasvi. He could have played this series and nobody would have raised an eyebrow or batted an eyelid," he observed.

Aakash Chopra highlighted that Abhishek Sharma would have then had to go back and score runs in the IPL to return into the reckoning. He added that the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) opener would have fallen behind in the queue, with Shubman Gill also potentially going ahead of him.

"The opposing team had proper bowling" - Aakash Chopra on Abhishek Sharma needing to play well to score runs

Abhishek Sharma struck five fours and eight sixes during his innings. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra noted that Abhishek Sharma scored his runs against a quality bowling attack.

"The opposing team had proper bowling - Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Gus Atkinson and Jamie Overton. It's a good bowling attack. In such a scenario, you had to play well to score runs. He batted really well right from the start. He flicked Mark Wood for a six, then a six over third man and a straight four," he said (3:10).

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that the 24-year-old's 79-run knock was better than his century against Zimbabwe last year.

"Then he batted very well against spin also. He kept hitting. He has scored a T20I century against Zimbabwe and it's very difficult to say that a knock could be better than that. You can say that about this knock because of the context as there was a lot of pressure and the contest as the opposition bowling was very good," Chopra reasoned.

Aakash Chopra pointed out that Abhishek Sharma could have taken his time, which he didn't, as India were chasing a below-par total. While observing that the current generation is different, he added that Abhishek being among the runs bodes well for him as well as Team India, considering they have only two openers in the squad.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news