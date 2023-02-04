"We used to say that Shubman Gill is the future of Indian cricket, now we have started saying that he is the present" - Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra feels Shubman Gill, who was earmarked as the future of Indian cricket, has now arrived on the international stage.

Gill smashed an unbeaten 126 in the final T20I of the recently concluded series against New Zealand, the highest score by an Indian in the format. The stylish opener has also scored a Test century and three ODI hundreds, including a double ton, in the last two months.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra showered praise on Shubman Gill for his recent exploits, saying:

"We used to say that Shubman Gill is the future of Indian cricket, now we have started saying that he is the present of Indian cricket. His potential was seen when he went to play in the Under-19 World Cup. He started playing well and asked people to watch him because he has something special."

The former Indian opener acknowledged that he had some doubts when the youngster was given his debut in the Boxing Day Test but added that he was proved wrong, elaborating:

"When he made his Test debut, I was slightly fifty-fifty. I was thinking that the guy was making his debut at the Melbourne ground and how it would go. He batted very well there also and hasn't looked back thereafter. He has regularly played well. There will be a few ups and downs but he has been good."

Chopra highlighted that Gill's performances over the last few months set the stage alight, observing:

"If we see the last one year, we can start from the IPL, because he batted very well there as well, but what he has done in the last three months is something else. He has struck a sequence of centuries. By doing all that, he has said that he is here to say."

BCCI @BCCI



is dealing in sixes



#TeamIndia | #INDvNZ | @mastercardindia Into the night sky & out of the park @ShubmanGill is dealing in sixes Into the night sky & out of the park 🔥🔥@ShubmanGill is dealing in sixes 💥#TeamIndia | #INDvNZ | @mastercardindia https://t.co/OuMivnJXRw

Gill amassed 483 runs in 16 matches at an impressive strike rate of 132.32 in the Gujarat Titans' title-winning run in IPL 2022. He has recently dished out scintillating performances, especially in white-ball cricket, and will hope to carry that form into the upcoming Test series against Australia.

"He has the gift of timing" - Aakash Chopra on what sets Shubman Gill apart

Shubman Gill is known for his silken strokeplay. [P/C: BCCI]

Chopra picked Shubman Gill's ability to time the ball as a factor that sets him apart from other players, stating:

"What is special in him? The first thing is that he has the gift of timing which a lot of other players don't have. Either you have it or you don't. This guy has it. After that, he is really pleasing on the eye."

The reputed commentator added that the Punjab batter is never seen ill at ease in the middle, elaborating:

"It is very difficult to say how, but some players look very good when they are playing. They are just elegance, poetry in motion. You never see him struggling. He is just total elegance and because of that, you get attracted towards it."

Chopra drew an analogy with tennis to substantiate his point. He pointed out that although Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic are all great players, the Swiss legend has a different elegance.

Get India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score for 3rd T20I at Sportskeeda. Follow us for latest News.

Poll : Will Shubman Gill score a century if he gets to play in the first Test against Australia? Yes No 0 votes