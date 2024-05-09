"We don't want to max it out where we lose him" - CSK coach Stephen Fleming on managing MS Dhoni's workload in IPL 2024

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) head coach Stephen Fleming has cited the need to manage MS Dhoni's workload with the bat in IPL 2024, given his age. The former New Zealand skipper underlined that it's a delicate balancing act as they don't want to risk losing him.

The team management has sent Dhoni only at the backend of every innings thus far in this season. The 42-year-old has also responded marvellously by maintaining a strike rate of 224.49 and punishing loose balls at will.

Speaking to reporters ahead of CSK's match against the Gujarat Titans on Friday, Fleming believes Dhoni still is a massive influence on the team and they don't want to exhaust him. As quoted by Cricbuzz, the 51-year-old said:

"We're managing his workload. It's risky and we've seen that early on in the season with a little bit of muscle injury, that if he bats too long, we run the risk of losing him. So don't underestimate his influence on the team just because he comes in at number nine. There's a timing aspect, but we're very wary of what he can give us and we will max that out, but we don't want to max it out where we lose him. So it's a delicate balance."

Dhoni was at his brutal best against the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium. The right-hander smashed three sixes off the 20th over of the innings as his brief cameo proved to be the difference in the end.

"We want to keep MS Dhoni on the field, doing what he does best" - Stephen Fleming

(L-R): Ruturaj Gaikwad, MS Dhoni, and Stephen Fleming. (Credits: Twitter)

Fleming further claimed that they need Dhoni on the field for his outstanding keeping skills and a good sounding board to Ruturaj Gaikwad. On this, he added:

"We've said earlier on that when he recovered from knee surgery last year, which was quite debilitating for him, there was going to be a certain workload this year that he could manage.

"Now, one of our challenges is that we've got a good backup keeper, but he's no MS Dhoni and we want to keep MS Dhoni on the field, doing what he does best, which is the last two, three overs, four overs with the bat and his keeping and his ability to share tactical advice with the new captain is really important."

Both Chennai and Gujarat are in the must-win territory.

