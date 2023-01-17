"We will get to see an even better Virat Kohli going forward" - Sanjay Bangar

Sanjay Bangar feels Virat Kohli will take his game to an even higher level in the upcoming ODI series between India and New Zealand.

The Men in Blue will face the Black Caps in three ODIs, with the first game to be played in Hyderabad on Wednesday, January 18. Kohli is heading into the series on the back of three centuries in his last four ODI innings.

During a discussion on the Star Sports show 'Game Plan', Bangar was asked whether he sees Virat Kohli breaking Ricky Ponting's record of most ODI tons against the Kiwis, to which he responded:

"With the captaincy burden having been removed and him coming back in form, he took his game to a different level in the T20 World Cup in Australia. I feel we will get to see an even better Virat Kohli going forward, and he will continue to maintain his form in ODI cricket."

The former Indian batting coach highlighted that the modern batting great knows how to make the best of his form, elaborating:

"The rhythm with which he is batting, we are seeing an enjoyment in his game, so these are good signs. When Virat Kohli is in such a mindset and is batting with such rhythm, he maximizes it, because he knows his game very well."

Kohli has struck five centuries in the 26 ODIs he has played against the Kiwis. He is only behind Ponting and Virender Sehwag on that count, with the duo having amassed six centuries apiece.

"Don't talk about Santner and Ish Sodhi" - Sanjay Bangar on Virat Kohli's battle against the New Zealand spinners

Ish Sodhi dismissed Virat Kohli in the 2021 T20 World Cup.

Bangar was further asked about his thoughts on Kohli's battle with Mitchell Santner and Ish Sodhi in the upcoming series, to which he replied:

Don't talk about Santner and Ish Sodhi, because we saw him hit a century against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup where Rashid Khan was there. After that, Wanindu Hasaranga and Theekshana came and tried their best but I am seeing two special things in his game."

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) head coach doesn't see the franchise's former skipper getting troubled much by the Kiwi spinners, explaining:

"He is using his feet and playing very well, he used to play like that when he was a young player, and then he is going on the back foot and hitting gaps, whether it is the midwicket or the cover gap. I feel a different turn has come in his career, the way he is playing spin, so I don't think Santner and Sodhi will trouble him much."

Santner has dismissed Kohli just once in ODI cricket. However, the Indian batting mainstay has fallen prey to Sodhi thrice and has a below-par average of 29.67 against the leg-spinner.

