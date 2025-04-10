"Weakest link in the team" - Fans react after Liam Livingstone falls cheaply again in RCB vs DC IPL 2025 clash

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) all-rounder Liam Livingstone failed to deliver with the bat once again in IPL 2025 against the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Thursday, April 10. The right-handed batter departed for just four runs off six balls, leaving the hosts in a spot of bother at 91/4.

This was his third failure in five games, returning with scores of 0, 54, 10, 15*, and 4 (today), managing 83 runs in five innings at an average of 20.75.

Livingstone, who was bought for a whopping ₹8.75 crore at the mega-auction, has also managed just two wickets in three outings. He bagged two wickets against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) but returned wicketless against defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and the Gujarat Titans (GT).

Last year, Livingstone scored 111 runs in seven games for Punjab Kings (PBKS), averaging 22.20.

Fans on X trolled the England all-rounder for his flop show with the bat again in the IPL this season. One user wrote:

"Liam Livingstone is a great striker of the ball, but he rarely performs when he's needed the most, especially in the IPL. He hasn't been particularly good for Punjab either."

Another fan commented:

"Please bench Liam Livingstone from here onwards... You don't need more proof of him being the weakest link in the team with a lucky once off 50."

One user added:

"Yet another failure by Liam Livingstone. RCB should ask for a refund and get rid of him."

Here are a few more reactions:

RCB suffer a middle-order collapse after a 61-run opening stand against DC in the IPL 2025 clash

A clinical bowling display from DC helped the visitors bounce back after RCB openers Phil Salt and Virat Kohli shared a 61-run partnership for the first wicket. Salt and Kohli departed for 37 (17) and 22 (14), respectively.

At the time of writing, RCB are 111/5 after 13.4 overs, with skipper Rajat Patidar and Krunal Pandya at the crease.

Follow the RCB vs DC IPL 2025 live score and updates here.

