"Welcome back Jason dada"- Mumbai Indians fans react as Jason Behrendorff returns to Blue and Gold ahead of IPL 2023

Mumbai Indians (MI) have made their first move ahead of the IPL 2023 season as they have traded-in left-arm pacer Jason Behrendorff from the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). The 32-year-old was a part of the five-time IPL champions' squad back in 2019 and will now be having his second stint with the side.
RCB had picked up Behrendorff for just ₹75 Lakhs ahead of the IPL 2022 season in the auction. However, he couldn't get a single game as he was probably just taken as a back-up option. But with MI's issues in the bowling department last season, it won't be a surprise if he makes it straight into their playing XI.
Fans on Twitter were excited to see Behrendorff get added to the mix while there is already a mouth-watering prospect of Jasprit Bumrah and Jofra Archer bowling in tandem. Some also credited the Mumbai Indians management for their shrewd business in the trade window.
Mumbai Indians have some tough decisions to make
With Jason Behrendorff having filled an overseas slot already, Mumbai will need to be smart about their other overseas retentions. The likes of Dewald Brevis and Tim David also are likely to be retained and Daniel Sams might have just done enough to get the nod for at least another season.
With so many overseas spots already filled and Jofra Archer likely to be added to the roster if fit, the future of Kieron Pollard with the franchise is uncertain. He has been one of the biggest match-winners for Mumbai over the past decade, but had a very poor season last time around.
With the likes of David and Tristan Stubbs ready to take the baton of finishing from him, Mumbai will need to manage the transition smartly if they want to phase Pollard out.