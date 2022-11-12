"Welcome back Jason dada"- Mumbai Indians fans react as Jason Behrendorff returns to Blue and Gold ahead of IPL 2023

Mumbai Indians (MI) have made their first move ahead of the IPL 2023 season as they have traded-in left-arm pacer Jason Behrendorff from the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). The 32-year-old was a part of the five-time IPL champions' squad back in 2019 and will now be having his second stint with the side.

RCB had picked up Behrendorff for just ₹75 Lakhs ahead of the IPL 2022 season in the auction. However, he couldn't get a single game as he was probably just taken as a back-up option. But with MI's issues in the bowling department last season, it won't be a surprise if he makes it straight into their playing XI.

Fans on Twitter were excited to see Behrendorff get added to the mix while there is already a mouth-watering prospect of Jasprit Bumrah and Jofra Archer bowling in tandem. Some also credited the Mumbai Indians management for their shrewd business in the trade window.

Here are some of the reactions:

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh What a trade by Mumbai Indians. They need a like to like replacement of Trent Boult and now they got Jason Behrendorff in the base price of 75 Lakhs. This is brilliant decision by Mumbai Indians.

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Jasprit Bumrah, Jofra Archer and now Jason Behrendorff.

Mumbai Indians have a great pace unit.



Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Earlier - Boult, De Kock & now - Behrendroff - Mumbai Indians utilize trade better than any team in IPL history.

R A T N I S H @LoyalSachinFan Now we got Jason Behrendorff so it's time to release Tymal Mills, Unadkat, Thampi, Meredith and Daniel Sams.

Nikhil 🏏 @CricCrazyNIKS twitter.com/ipl/status/159… IndianPremierLeague @IPL NEWS : Jason Behrendorff traded from Royal Challengers Bangalore to Mumbai Indians.

More Details

iplt20.com/news/3846/jaso… So Jason taking down 2 RCB openers in next clash?

Nikhil 🏏 @CricCrazyNIKS twitter.com/ipl/status/159… IndianPremierLeague @IPL NEWS : Jason Behrendorff traded from Royal Challengers Bangalore to Mumbai Indians.



More Details



𝑺𝒉𝒆𝒃𝒂𝒔 @Shebas_10dulkar

Jason Behrendroff Back to MI

Recent Performance in Last 2 BBL

2021 - 16 wckts || 7.32 Eco || 19.06 Avg

2020 - 16 wckts || 7.04 Eco || 23.31 Avg

Not to Forget....Only Once, A bowler dismissed All Top 4 Indian Batters in a T20I match (He was the bowler)

#MumbaiIndians

𝑺𝒉𝒆𝒃𝒂𝒔 @Shebas_10dulkar



Recent Performance in Last 2 BBL



2021 - 16 wckts || 7.32 Eco || 19.06 Avg

2020 - 16 wckts || 7.04 Eco || 23.31 Avg



Not to Forget....Only Once, A bowler dismissed All Top 4 Indian Batters in a T20I match (He was the bowler)



Sam @samking1406

Welcome Back Jason dada

𝗕𝗟𝗨𝗘 & 𝗚𝗢𝗟𝗗. AGAIN!

Have A nice season ahead!!

Sam @samking1406

𝗕𝗟𝗨𝗘 & 𝗚𝗢𝗟𝗗. AGAIN!

ႽẘΔS_ЯÍႽ🇮🇳 @mrchampion036z twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns… Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Jason Behrendorff traded from Royal Challengers Bangalore to Mumbai Indians for IPL 2023. Well comeback Jason

𝑺𝒉𝒆𝒃𝒂𝒔 @Shebas_10dulkar

Few Players who were Traded to Mumbai Indians

Zaheer Khan

Shikhar Dhawan

Dinesh Karthik

Vinay Kumar

Parthiv Patel

Pragyan Ojha

Dhawal Kulkarni

Quinton de Kock

Trent Boult

Jason Behrendroff*

Most of them done well!

#MumbaiIndians

𝑺𝒉𝒆𝒃𝒂𝒔 @Shebas_10dulkar



Zaheer Khan

Shikhar Dhawan

Dinesh Karthik

Vinay Kumar

Parthiv Patel

Pragyan Ojha

Dhawal Kulkarni

Quinton de Kock

Trent Boult

Jason Behrendroff*



Most of them done well!



Undefeated Boy 45 @Iam_RuDrAnSh_ Welcome back Jason behrendorff in MI family !

Undefeated Boy 45 @Iam_RuDrAnSh_ Welcome back Jason behrendorff in MI family ! Welcome back Jason behrendorff in MI family ! https://t.co/Oe4XkGF289

Mumbai Indians have some tough decisions to make

With Jason Behrendorff having filled an overseas slot already, Mumbai will need to be smart about their other overseas retentions. The likes of Dewald Brevis and Tim David also are likely to be retained and Daniel Sams might have just done enough to get the nod for at least another season.

With so many overseas spots already filled and Jofra Archer likely to be added to the roster if fit, the future of Kieron Pollard with the franchise is uncertain. He has been one of the biggest match-winners for Mumbai over the past decade, but had a very poor season last time around.

With the likes of David and Tristan Stubbs ready to take the baton of finishing from him, Mumbai will need to manage the transition smartly if they want to phase Pollard out.

