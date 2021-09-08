"Welcome to the world Esther Kate Finch" - Aaron Finch announces the birth of his daughter  

Australia's white-ball skipper Aaron Finch announced the birth of his daughter on Wednesday by posting a picture on his official Instagram handle. The couple have named their baby girl Esther Kate Finch. She is their first child.

An elated father, Finch informed all his followers that his wife and daughter are perfectly healthy and announced that Esther was born yesterday. Finch shared a couple of family photos on his Instagram account and captioned them:

"Welcome to the world Esther Kate Finch. Our little princess arrived yesterday at 4.58pm weighing 3.54kg. @_amyfinch did an amazing job and both her and bub are very healthy!"

Australian pacer Pat Cummins congratulated the couple on this special occasion and commented - "Brilliant news!! Congrats guys 😍❤️" on the post. Former England skipper Michael Vaughan also commented - "👏👏👏👏👏".

I'm confident of being available for the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup: Aaron Finch

Aaron Finch has been out of action for the past couple of months due to a knee injury. He also underwent surgery last month for that. Finch is currently recuperating at home.

Recently, in a conversation with cricket.com.au, the opening batsman was confident about recovering in time for the upcoming T20 World Cup. Finch said:

"I'm confident of that (being fit for the World Cup). It will come down to pretty minimal match practice, which I think being older and being around for quite a while plays into my hands a bit, having (previously recovered from) some injuries where you don't have a lot of lead time into a series. I think that will help me. The surgery went as well as it could have, and I'm walking around with no pain, which is the most important thing at this stage."

Australia's campaign in the T20 World Cup will commence on October 23 with a clash against South Africa in Abu Dhabi. The Aussie team management will hope Finch is available to lead the side in that contest.

