“Well done on getting Shardul Thakur” – Brad Hogg praises KKR ahead of IPL 2023

Brad Hogg has praised the Shreyas Iyer-led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for roping in Shardul Thakur in the trade window ahead of IPL 2023. The former Australian cricketer believes the all-rounder is a lethal weapon with the new ball and provides extra batting depth.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Hogg said:

“Very impressed with Kolkata Knight Riders in their trade period. They got Shardul Thakur. They needed that extra batting depth, but they (KKR) need quality Indian quicks as well. Someone who is really good with the new ball. So, well done on getting Thakur.”

Thakur was previously bought by the Delhi Capitals (DC) for Rs 10.75 crore after a fierce bidding war with the Chennai Super Kings, Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans ahead of the last IPL season. The right-arm pacer picked up 15 wickets in 14 games. Overall, he has scalped 82 wickets in 75 matches. He is also a handy batter in the lower order.

“Lockie Ferguson is a very prized possession” – Brad Hogg explains how KKR can use Kiwi pacer to their advantage in IPL 2023

Brad Hogg also believes that Lockie Ferguson, who can cloak speeds of 150kmph, was another top trade from KKR. He feels that the New Zealand pacer puts pressure on the opposition in the middle overs with his raw pace, which indirectly aids spinners.

On this, he said:

“Lockie Ferguson is a very prized possession, and his extra pace in middle overs puts pressure on opposition teams, but what that does is create opposition teams to go harder at the spinners and create more wicket-taking opportunities.”

Ferguson picked up 12 wickets in 13 games for the Gujarat Titans (GT) last year. The reigning IPL champions bought him for Rs 10 crore last year.

With three overseas slots remaining, the franchise will enter the upcoming IPL 2023 mini-auction with a purse of Rs 7.05 crore.

KKR Current squad: Shreyas Iyer (capt), Nitish Rana, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Anukul Roy, Rinku Singh

