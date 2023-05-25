"Well paid Ambani"- Top 10 funny memes after MI's comprehensive win vs LSG in the Eliminator of IPL 2023

Mumbai Indians (MI) beat Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) comprehensively by 81 runs in the Eliminator of IPL 2023 on Wednesday, May 24. They will now face the Gujarat Titans in the second Qualifier on Friday, May 26.

MI captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat first on a tricky Chepauk surface. On the back of contributions from multiple batters, they managed to reach a decent total of 182/8 in 20 overs.

Cameron Green (41) top-scored for the Mumbai Indians, while Suryakumar Yadav (33), Tilak Varma (26), and Nehal Wadhera (23) chipped in with important cameos. Naveen-ul-Haq (4/37) starred for LSG in the bowling department and gave crucial breakthroughs whenever his captain summoned him.

In response, LSG were reduced to 23/2 in 3.2 overs, with both openers back in the hut. Marcus Stoinis (40 off 27 balls) then played a cameo and injected much-needed impetus into the chase. Krunal Pandya (8) gave him company for a while but played a rash shot in the ninth over to throw away his wicket at a crucial juncture.

Rohit Sharma brought in Akash Madhwal in the next over, and the move paid rich dividends as the pacer scalped two wickets to derail LSG's innings. Things went from bad to worse for Lucknow when their star batter Marcus Stoinis got run out in the 12th over after colliding with Deepak Hooda while running between the wickets.

It was one-way traffic from there as LSG got bundled out for 101 in 16.3 overs. Akash Madhwal bowled a sensational spell and picked up a five-wicket haul while conceding only five runs in 3.3 overs. MI all-rounder Cameron Green reflected on the win, saying:

"I think that's the most complete game we've had. Obviously the time you want to peak in the tournament. It's all kind of clicking at the moment. Our batting's been really good in the tournament. I think Akash has been the game-changer for us. Five-fer today and a four-fer the other day.

Green added:

"I think we had a pretty poor game last game so we had to sit down. We wanted to hunt as a pack. We didn't quite do that last game and that's what we wanted to do this game. When you bowl second, all the guys are in together and the energy was there."

MI vs LSG IPL 2023 memes

Fans on social media thoroughly enjoyed the one-sided encounter between the Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants on Wednesday night. They expressed their emotions through some hilarious memes on social media.

Here are some of the best memes related to the game.

