"What did the bowler do" - KKR star questions no ball rule for keeping error in MI vs SRH IPL 2025 match

By Lavil Saldanha
Modified Apr 18, 2025 00:02 IST
Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad in action- Source: Getty
Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad in action- Source: Getty

India and Kolkata Knight Riders spinner Varun Chakaravarthy questioned the decision to award a no-ball due to a keeping error in the match between Mumbai Indians and SunRisers Hyderabad on Thursday, April 17. The rule is now being discussed by former and current players, with some of them voicing their opinions on social media.

On the fifth delivery of the seventh over, MI opener Ryan Rickelton was caught at cover off Zeeshan Ansari's bowling. However, replays showed that wicketkeeper Heinrich Klaasen's gloves were in front of the sticks and a no-ball was awarded. Ryan Rickelton was sent back to bat by the third umpire.

Varun Chakaravarthy reacted to the third-umpire's decision on social media, writing:

"If the keeper's gloves come in front of the stumps, it should be a dead ball and a warning to the keeper so that he doesn't do that again !!! Not a no-ball and a free hit!! What did the bowler do? Thinking out loud!! What do u all think???"
Take a look at the post below:

Law 27.4 of the game relates to the movement of wicketkeepers. It states that should the keeper alter their position before they grab the ball, the umpire can award a one-run penalty for a no-ball or a wide, or can levy a penalty of five runs on the bowling team.

Mumbai Indians beat SunRisers Hyderabad by four wickets

Tilak Varma and Mitchell Santner after winning the game- Source: Getty
Tilak Varma and Mitchell Santner after winning the game- Source: Getty

After losing the toss and being asked to bat first, SRH scored 162/5 at the end of the 20 overs, with knocks from Abhishek Sharma (40 off 28) and Heinrich Klaasen (37 off 28) helping them get to a respectable total.

Mumbai Indians got off to a breezy start, but wickets at regular intervals saw them slow down for a bit in the middle overs. Towards the end, a quick blitz from Hardik Pandya (21 off 9) and a composed knock by Tilak Varma (21 off 19) saw MI get over the line in the 19th over.

Lavil Saldanha

Lavil Saldanha

Lavil is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda with an experience of over 4 years. He A Bachelor’s of Engineering degree holder in Electronics and Computer Science, he is a firm believer of verifying information from multiple websites, and always checks his sources' authenticity in order to provide his readers the most accurate information.

An ardent Team India and Royal Challengers Bengaluru fan, Lavil had his first tryst with cricket during his childhood and has grown up admiring how the sport brings people together over the years. He is a huge admirer of Mahendra Singh Dhoni due to the player's calm and collected nature. He would like to go back in time and revisit the 2011 ICC World Cup final between India and Sri Lanka if ever got his hands on a time machine.

Lavil, who used to play cricket at school level, has interviewed sporting personalities like Robin Uthappa, Leander Paes, Ankita Raina, Prashant Surve, and Des Buckingham so far in his career. He does not feel ODIs should be completely replaced with T20Is as he reckons every format has its own beauty.

In his free time, he watches Manchester United attempt to get back to their former glory days or plays FC 25.

Edited by Arshit Garg
