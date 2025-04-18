"What did the bowler do" - KKR star questions no ball rule for keeping error in MI vs SRH IPL 2025 match

India and Kolkata Knight Riders spinner Varun Chakaravarthy questioned the decision to award a no-ball due to a keeping error in the match between Mumbai Indians and SunRisers Hyderabad on Thursday, April 17. The rule is now being discussed by former and current players, with some of them voicing their opinions on social media.
On the fifth delivery of the seventh over, MI opener Ryan Rickelton was caught at cover off Zeeshan Ansari's bowling. However, replays showed that wicketkeeper Heinrich Klaasen's gloves were in front of the sticks and a no-ball was awarded. Ryan Rickelton was sent back to bat by the third umpire.
Varun Chakaravarthy reacted to the third-umpire's decision on social media, writing:
"If the keeper's gloves come in front of the stumps, it should be a dead ball and a warning to the keeper so that he doesn't do that again !!! Not a no-ball and a free hit!! What did the bowler do? Thinking out loud!! What do u all think???"
Take a look at the post below:
Law 27.4 of the game relates to the movement of wicketkeepers. It states that should the keeper alter their position before they grab the ball, the umpire can award a one-run penalty for a no-ball or a wide, or can levy a penalty of five runs on the bowling team.
Mumbai Indians beat SunRisers Hyderabad by four wickets
After losing the toss and being asked to bat first, SRH scored 162/5 at the end of the 20 overs, with knocks from Abhishek Sharma (40 off 28) and Heinrich Klaasen (37 off 28) helping them get to a respectable total.
Mumbai Indians got off to a breezy start, but wickets at regular intervals saw them slow down for a bit in the middle overs. Towards the end, a quick blitz from Hardik Pandya (21 off 9) and a composed knock by Tilak Varma (21 off 19) saw MI get over the line in the 19th over.
