What is the cut-off time for a 5-over PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 match?

The scheduled Qualifier 2 match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians has its start delayed due to rain at the Narendra Modi International Stadium, Ahmedabad. For a contest of 20 overs a side, the latest the match needs to start has been revised to 9:30 pm IST as per the new IPL rules.

Following the toss, there was a slight drizzle. This prompted the ground staff at the venue to cover the square and the area surrounding it with hessian and the other relevant rain covering equipment. Once the drizzle settled, teams walked out to the middle when the heavens opened up yet again, and this time, the rain came down even heavier.

With one hour of showers having come down now, should the game not start in the next hour or so, we will start losing overs for every four minutes passed. In such a case, the cut-off for a five-over game is 11:56 pm IST. Should a five-over contest not be possible due to rain, a one-over Eliminator will be played between both sides, and the winner will move into the final.

In the worst-case scenario, where even the one-over Eliminator cannot be played, Punjab Kings will advance into the final. This is due to the virtue of finishing above the Mumbai Indians in the points table.

Punjab Kings won the toss and elected to bowl first prior to the rain break

Before rain interrupted play, Punjab Kings won the toss and elected to bowl first in Qualifier 2. The 30-year-old cited the overcast conditions as one of the reasons for him to elect to bowl first. He also said that Harpreet Brar makes way for Yuzvendra Chahal's inclusion in the Playing XI.

Hardik Pandya, Mumbai Indians' skipper, said at the toss that he would have fielded first and that a day break keeps the side in rhythm. He mentioned that English pacer Richard Glesson missed out due to an injury, with his fellow English teammate Reece Topley replacing him in the XI.

Here are the Playing XIs and Impact subs for both teams:

Mumbai Indians XI: Rohit Sharma, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, N Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Raj Angad Bawa, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Reece Topley

Impact Substitutes: Ashwani Kumar, KL Shrijith, Raghu Sharma, Robin Minz, Bevon John Jacobs

Punjab Kings XI: Priyansh Arya, Josh Inglis (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Kyle Jamieson, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Impact Substitutes: Prabhsimran Singh, Xavier Bartlett, Harpreet Brar, Suryansh Shedge, Pravin Dubey

