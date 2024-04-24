What happened the last time DC played against GT? Exploring Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans' last match scorecards in IPL 2024

Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on the Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans (GT) in Match 40 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday (April 24).

The two teams have locked horns three times since the Titans came into existence in IPL 2022. Gujarat lead the head-to-head battle 2-1 against Delhi.

DC beat GT by six wickets in a one-sided game at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad during their last faceoff in the T20 league this season.

Asked to bat first, GT were bundled out for 89 runs in 17.3 overs. The top and middle-order failed to deliver as Sai Sudharsan, Rahul Tewatia and Rashid Khan were the only three batters to reach double digits. Rashid Khan top-scored with 31 off 24, including one six and two boundaries to help the team reach near 100.

GT vs DC IPL 2024 scorecard

Mukesh Kumar was the pick of the DC bowlers, returning with figures of 3/14, while Ishant Sharma and Tristan Stubbs bagged two wickets apiece. Khaleel Ahmed and Axar Patel also managed to scalp one each.

DC vs GT IPL 2024 scorecard.

In response, DC achieved the target with 11.1 overs to spare. Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, Shai Hope, and Rishabh Pant chipped in in double digits to take the team past the finish line.

Sandeep Warrier scalped two wickets, while Spencer Johnson and Rashid Khan picked up one wicket apiece.

GT vs DC IPL 2024 scorecard.

Click here to check out the full GT vs DC scorecard.

GT's scorecard from their last IPL game

GT beat Punjab Kings by three wickets in their last IPL game in Mullanpur on April 21.

Batting first, PBKS were bundled out for 142 in 20 overs. Prabhsimran Singh top scored with 35 off 21 deliveries in an innings laced with three sixes and as many boundaries.

Harpreet Brar and stand-in captain Sam Curran also chipped in with 29 (12) and 20 (19), respectively. The collapse came after Curran and Prabhsimran shared a 52-run partnership for the opening wicket.

Sai Kishore starred with the ball for GT, returning with exceptional figures of 4/33, while Mohit Sharma and Noor Ahmed scalped two wickets apiece. Rashid Khan too bagged one wicket.

In response, GT achieved the target with five balls to spare. Rahul Tewatia stayed unbeaten on 36 off 18 with the help of seven boundaries to take his team past the finish line. Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan also chipped in their 30s.

Harshal Patel starred with the ball for PBKS, finishing with figures of 3/15, while Liam Livingstone bagged two wickets. Sam Curran and Arshdeep Singh bagged one wicket each.

Click here to check out the full PBKS vs GT scorecard.

DC's scorecard from their last IPL match

DC lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad by 67 runs in their last IPL game at Arun Jaitley Stadium on April 20.

Asked to bat first, SRH posted 266/7 in 20 overs. Travis Head starred with the bat, scoring 89 off 32, including six maximums and 11 boundaries. He also shared a 131-run partnership with his opening partner Abhishek Sharma, who smashed 46 off 12 with the help of six sixes and two boundaries.

Shahbaz Ahmed provided the late flourish, scoring an unbeaten 59 off 29, comprising five sixes and two boundaries. Meanwhile, Nitish Reddy chipped in with 37 off 27, including two sixes and as many fours.

Kuldeep Yadav emerged as the leading wicket-taker for DC, picking up a four-wicket haul, while Mukesh Kumar and Axar Patel shared one each.

In response, DC were bowled out for 199 in 19.1 overs. Jake Fraser-McGurk top scored with 65 off 18 in an innings laced with seven sixes and five boundaries. Rishabh Pant and Abhishek Porel also chipped in with 44 (35) and 42 (22), respectively.

T Natarajan was the pick of the bowlers for SRH, returning with sensational figures of 4/19, while Mayank Markande and Nitish Reddy bagged two wickets apiece. Washington Sundar and Bhuvneshwar Kumar scalped one each.

Click here to check out the full DC vs SRH scorecard.

