What happened the last time DC played against SRH? Exploring Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad's last match scorecards in IPL

Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on the Pat Cummins-led Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 35 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday (April 20).

The two teams have locked horns 23 times in the IPL, with the Sunrisers having a slight edge over the Capitals with a 12:11 ratio in head-to-head battles.

SRH beat DC by nine runs in their most recent IPL face-off at the aforementioned venue last year.

Batting first, Sunrisers posted 197/6 in their 20 overs. Abhishek Sharma starred with the bat, scoring 67 runs off 36 balls in an innings comprising one six and 12 boundaries.

Heinrich Klaasen stayed unbeaten on 52 off 27 deliveries with the help of four sixes and two boundaries. Abdul Samad and Akeal Hosein chipped in with 28 (21) and 16 (10), respectively.

Mitchell Marsh emerged as the pick of the DC bowlers, returning with figures of 4/27, while Ishant Sharma and Axar Patel bagged one apiece.

DC vs SRH 2023 scorecard.

In response, the Capitals managed 188/6 despite Marsh and Philip Salt scoring half-centuries. The former scored 63 off 39, including six maximums and one boundary. Meanwhile, Salt smashed 59 off 35, hitting nine boundaries. After David Warner departed for a duck, the duo shared a 112-run partnership for the second wicket.

The middle order, though, suffered a collapse. Axar Patel (29 off 14) and Ripal Patel (11 off 8) stayed unbeaten but failed to take the team past the finish line.

Mayank Markande starred with the ball for SRH, finishing with figures of 2/20, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Akeal Hosein, T Natarajan, and Abhishek Sharma shared one wicket each.

DC's scorecard from their last IPL game

Delhi Capitals beat Gujarat Titans (GT) by six wickets in their last IPL game at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on April 17.

Asked to bat first, GT were bundled out for 89 in just 17.4 overs. Rashid Khan top-scored with 31 runs off 24 balls, including one six and two boundaries. Other batters had an off day as Sai Sudharsan and Rahul Tewatia were the only two batters to reach double digits.

Mukesh Kumar was the leading wicket-taker for the Capitals, returning with exceptional figures of 3/14, while Ishant Sharma and Tristan Stubbs bagged two wickets apiece.

In response, DC achieved the target in just 8.5 overs. Jake Fraser-McGurk scored 20 off 10, while Abishek Porel, Shai Hope and Rishabh Pant came up with small contributions.

Sandeep Warrier came up with a fighting display, picking up two wickets but conceded 40 runs in his three overs. Spencer Johnson and Rashid Khan also picked up one wicket apiece.

SRH's scorecard from their last IPL match

Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by 25 runs in a runfest during their last IPL game at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on April 15.

Batting first, SRH posted the highest-ever IPL total of 287/3. Travis Head led from the front, scoring 102 off 41 with the help of eight sixes and nine boundaries. Heinrich Klaasen also slammed a quickfire 67 off 31, including seven sixes and two fours. Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram and Abdul Samad also chipped in with their 30s.

Lockie Ferguson scalped two wickets for RCB but conceded 52 runs in his four overs. Reece Topley also finished with one wicket but gave away 68 runs.

In response, Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli provided a flying start to RCB by sharing an 80-run partnership for the opening wicket. Du Plessis scored 62 off 28 in an innings laced with four sixes and seven boundaries. Kohli hit 42 off 20, hitting two maximums and six boundaries.

Dinesh Karthik then put up a lone fight, scoring 83 off 35, including seven maximums and five boundaries. Anuj Rawat (25* off 14) and Mahipal Lomror (19 off 11) chipped in with the bat but failed to take the team past the mammoth target.

Pat Cummins led from the front, returning with figures of 3/43, while Mayank Markande scalped two wickets.

