What happened the last time GT played against DC? Exploring Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals' last match scorecards in IPL

Shubman Gill's Gujarat Titans (GT) will take on Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals (DC) in match 32 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday (April 17).

The two teams have locked horns thrice since Gujarat Titans came into existence in 2022. The Titans lead the Capitals 2-1 in head-to-head battles in the T20 tournament.

DC beat GT by five runs to register their first win against the opposition in their most recent face-off last year.

Batting first, Delhi posted 130/8 in their allotted 20 overs. The team got off to the worst possible start and were reeling at 23/5 after five overs. Aman Hakim Khan then starred with the bat, scoring 51 runs off 44 balls, including three sixes and as many boundaries. Axar Patel and Ripal Patel also chipped in with 27 (30) and 23 (13), respectively, to help the team post a respectable total.

Mohammed Shami emerged as the pick of GT bowlers, returning with sensational figures of 4/11, while Mohit Sharma bagged two wickets.

GT vs DC IPL 2023 scorecard

GT vs DC IPL 2023 scorecard

In response, GT managed 125/6 in the last-over thriller. Like the Capitals, the Titans also got off to a poor start and were reduced to 32/4.

Skipper Hardik Pandya top-scored with an unbeaten 59 off 53 with the help of seven boundaries but failed to take the team past the finish line. Abhinav Manohar and Rahul Tewatia also chipped in with 26 (33) and 20 (7), respectively.

Khaleel Ahmed and Ishant Sharma starred with the ball, returning with two wickets apiece. Anrich Nortje and Kuldeep Yadav scalped one each.

GT vs DC IPL 2023 scorecard

GT vs DC IPL 2023 scorecard

Click here to check out the full GT vs DC IPL 2023 scorecard.

GT's scorecard from their last IPL game

GT beat Rajasthan Royals by three wickets in their last encounter at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on April 10.

Asked to bat first, RR put up 196/3 in their allotted 20 overs. Jos Buttler (8 off 10) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (24 off 19) departed early but Riyan Parag and skipper Sanju Samson stood tall.

Parag smashed 76 off 48, including five sixes and three boundaries. Samson stayed unbeaten on 68 off 38, with two sixes and seven boundaries. The duo shared a 130-run partnership for the third wicket.

Umesh Yadav, Rashid Khan, and Mohit Sharma picked up one wicket apiece for Gujarat.

In response, Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan provided a flying start to GT by sharing a 64-run stand for the opening wicket. Gill led from the front, scoring 72 off 44 in an innings laced with two maximums and six boundaries.

The Titans then suffered a middle-order collapse. In the end, Rashid Khan smashed a boundary off the last ball to take the team past the finish line. Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, and Vijay Shankar also chipped in double digits.

Kuldeep Sen emerged as the top wicket-taker for RR, finishing with figures of 3/41, while Yuzvendra Chahal picked up two wickets.

Click here to check out the GT vs RR IPL 2024 scorecard.

DC's scorecard from their last IPL match

DC beat Lucknow Super Giants by six wickets in their last game at Ekana Cricket Stadium on April 12.

Batting first, LSG posted 167/7 in their allotted 20 overs. Skipper KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock provided a promising start as they chipped in with 39 (22) and 19 (13), respectively.

LSG soon suffered a collapse, getting reduced to 94/7. Ayush Badoni came up with a fighting knock, scoring an unbeaten 55 off 35, including one six and five boundaries. Arshad Khan also chipped in with an unbeaten 20 off 16. The duo put on a 73-run stand for the eighth wicket to help LSG put up a fighting score.

Kuldeep Yadav starred with the ball for DC, returning with figures of 3/20, while Khaleel Ahmed bagged two wickets.

In response, the Capitals achieved the target with 11 balls to spare. They lost David Warner (eight off nine) early but other batters played their part in the run chase.

Jake Fraser-McGurk top-scored with 55 off 35 in an innings comprising five sixes and two boundaries. Rishabh Pant and Prithvi Shaw also chipped in with 41 (24) and 32 (22), respectively.

Ravi Bishnoi emerged as the pick of the LSG bowlers, picking up two wickets, while Naveen-ul-Haq and Yash Thakur scalped one wicket apiece.

Click here to check out the DC vs LSG IPL 2024 scorecard.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback