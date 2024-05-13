What happened the last time GT played against KKR? Exploring Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders' last match scorecards in IPL

Shubman Gill's Gujarat Titans (GT) will take on the Shreyas Iyer-led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 63 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday (May 13). Table-toppers Knight Riders will look to consolidate their top spot in the points table while the Titans will look to deliver in the must-win game to stay alive in the race to the playoffs.

The two teams have locked horns thrice in the IPL, with Gujarat leading Kolkata 2-1 in the head-to-head battle. GT beat KKR by seven wickets in their most recent encounter at Eden Gardens last year.

Asked to bat first, the Knight Riders posted 179/7 in 20 overs. Rahmanullah Gurbaz starred with the bat, scoring 81 runs off 39 balls in an innings laced with seven sixes and five boundaries. Andre Russell, N Jagadeesan, and Rinku Singh chipped in with 34 (19), 19 (15), and 19 (20), respectively.

Mohammed Shami was the pick of the Titans bowlers, returning with figures of 3/33, while Joshua Little and Noor Ahmad bagged two wickets apiece.

KKR vs GT IPL 2023 scorecard.

In response, GT achieved the target with 2.1 overs to spare. Wriddhiman Saha departed cheaply but Shubman Gill and Hardik Pandya looked good for their 49 (35) and 26 (20).

Vijay Shankar and David Miller stayed unbeaten on 51 (24) and 32 (18), respectively, to take the team over the line. Harshit Rana, Andre Russell and Sunil Narine bagged one wicket each for KKR.

KKR’s scorecard from their last IPL game

KKR beat Mumbai Indians (MI) by 18 runs in their last IPL game at Eden Gardens on May 11. With the win, the Knight Riders became the first team to qualify for the IPL 2024 playoffs.

Asked to bat first, KKR put up 157/7 in their allotted 16 overs in a rain-affected game. The hosts got off to a poor start as openers Phil Salt and Sunil Narine departed cheaply.

Venkatesh Iyer starred with the bat, scoring 42 off 21, including two sixes and six boundaries. Nitish Rana, Andre Russell and Rinku Singh chipped in with 33 (23), 24 (14) and 20 (12), respectively. Meanwhile, Ramandeep Singh stayed unbeaten on 17 off eight deliveries.

Jasprit Bumrah and Piyush Chawla picked up two wickets apiece for MI, while Nuwan Thushara and Anshul Kamboj bagged one each.

In response, MI managed 139/8. Ishan Kishan top scored with 40 (22), while Tilak Varma and Naman Dhir chipped in with 32 (17) and 17 (6), respectively. Rohit Sharma 19 (24) also got a start but failed to consolidate.

Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy and Andre Russell bagged two wickets apiece for the Knight Riders, while Sunil Narine scalped one wicket.

Click here to check out the KKR vs MI full scorecard.

GT’s scorecard from their last IPL game

GT beat defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 35 runs in their last IPL game in Ahmedabad to stay alive in the race to playoffs.

Asked to bat first, GT posted 231/3 in 20 overs. Openers Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill set a 210-run partnership for the opening wicket.

Gill led from the front, scoring 104 off 55 with the help of six maximums and nine boundaries. Sudharsan also smashed 103 off 51, hitting seven sixes and five boundaries. Tushar Deshpande picked up two wickets for the Super Kings.

In response, CSK managed 196/8. The top three departed cheaply but Daryl Mitchell and Moeen Ali shared a 109-run partnership for the fourth wicket. Mitchell top scored with 63 off 34, including three sixes and seven boundaries. Ali also chipped in with 56 off 36 in an innings featuring four sixes and as many boundaries.

MS Dhoni, Shivam Dube and Ravindra Jadeja also chipped in with 26*(11), 21 (13), and 18 (10), respectively.

Mohit Sharma starred with the ball for CSK, returning with figures of 3/31, while Rashid Khan picked up two wickets. Umesh Yadav and Sandeep Warrier also shared one each.

Click here to check out the GT vs CSK full scorecard.

