What happened the last time MI played against CSK? Exploring Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings' last match scorecard in IPL

Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in match 29 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, April 14. Both teams are five-time champions and the rivalry is famously known as El Clasico of IPL.

MI lead CSK in head-to-head clashes in the IPL at 20:16. However, the Super Kings have beaten Mumbai in the last three outings. They beat MI by six wickets at MA Chidambaram Stadium in their most recent faceoff last year.

Asked to bat first, MI posted 139/8 in their allotted 20 overs. The visitors got off to the worst possible start as Cameron Green, Ishan Kishan, and Rohit Sharma departed early to leave Mumbai reeling at 14-3.

Nehal Wadhera starred with the bat, scoring 64 runs off 51 balls in an innings laced with one six and eight boundaries. Suryakumar Yadav and Tristan Stubbs also chipped in with 26 (22) and 20 (21).

Matheesha Pathirana starred with the ball for CSK, returning with exceptional figures of 3/15, while Deepak Chahar and Tushar Deshpande bagged two wickets apiece.

CSK vs MI in IPL 2023

In response, the Super Kings achieved the target with 14 balls to spare. Devon Conway (30 off 16) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (44 off 42) provided a promising start by sharing a 46-run stand for the opening wicket.

Shivam Dube stayed unbeaten on 26 off 18 deliveries to take his team past the finish line. Ajinkya Rahane also chipped in with 21 off 17.

Piyush Chawla emerged as the pick of MI bowlers, finishing with figures of 2/25, while Tristan Stubbs and Akash Madhwal picked up one wicket each.

Click here to check out the MI vs CSK IPL 2023 scorecard here.

CSK's scorecard from their last IPL game

Chennai Super Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders by seven wickets in their last game at MA Chidambaram Stadium on April 8.

Asked to bat first, KKR managed 137/9 in their allotted 20 overs. Philip Salt departed for a golden duck as Tushar Deshpande provided a first-ball wicket for CSK. Sunil Narine (27 off 20) and Angkrish Raghuvanshi (24 off 18) then guided the Knight Riders to 56/1 after the powerplay. The duo, however, failed to consolidate as Kolkata were soon reduced to 60/3.

Skipper Shreyas Iyer led from the front, scoring 34 off 32 as wickets continued to tumble on the other end.

Ravindra Jadeja and Tushar Deshpande emerged as the pick of CSK bowlers, returning with three wickets each. Meanwhile, Mustafizur Rahman and Maheesh Theekshana bagged two and one wickets respectively.

In response, CSK achieved the target with 14 balls to spare. The Super Kings lost Rachin Ravindra (15 off 8) early, but skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad stood tall to guide his team past the finish line. The right-hander stayed unbeaten on 67 off 58 with the help of nine boundaries.

Shivam Dube and Daryl Mitchell also chipped in with 28 (18) and 25 (19), respectively.

Vaibhav Arora bagged two wickets for KKR, while Sunil Narine scalped one.

Click here to check out the CSK vs KKR IPL 2024 scorecard.

MI's scorecard from their last IPL match

Mumbai Indians beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by seven wickets in their last IPL game at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday, April 11.

After being asked to bat first, RCB posted 196/8 in their allotted 20 overs. The visitors were seen reduced to 23/2 as Jasprit Bumrah and Akash Madhwal quickly sent back Virat Kohli and debutant Will Jacks, respectively.

Skipper Faf du Plessis and Rajat Patidar starred with the bat by scoring half-centuries. The duo put on an 82-run partnership for the third wicket.

Du Plessis scored 61 off 40 with the help of three sixes and four boundaries. Patidar also scored a quickfire 50 off 26, including four maximums and three boundaries.

Gerald Coetzee dismissed Patidar to break the partnership but Glenn Maxwell walked away for a four-ball duck.

Dinesh Karthik provided the late flourish, smashing an unbeaten 53 off just 23 balls, hitting four sixes and five boundaries, but RCB continued to lose wickets at regular intervals.

Jasprit Bumrah starred with the ball for MI, returning with a fifer, while Akash Madhwal, Shreyas Gopal, and Gerald Coetzee bagged one wicket apiece.

In response, Mumbai achieved the target with 27 balls to spare. Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma provided a flying start by sharing a 101-run partnership.

Kishan slammed 69 off 34, hitting five sixes and seven boundaries. Rohit also chipped in with 38 off 24. Suryakumar Yadav then continued the carnage with his 17-ball fifty. The right-handed batter finished with 52 off 19 balls, smashing four sixes and five boundaries.

Skipper Hardik Pandya and Tilak Varma stayed unbeaten on 21 (6) and 16 (10), respectively.

Akash Deep, Vijaykumar Vyshak and Will Jacks scalped one wicket each for RCB.

Click here to check out the MI vs RCB IPL 2024 scorecard.