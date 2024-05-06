What happened the last time MI played against SRH? Exploring Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad' last match scorecards in IPL 2024

Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in match 55 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at Wankhede Stadium on Monday (May 6).

The two teams have locked horns 22 times in IPL, with Mumbai leading the head-to-head battle against Hyderabad by 12:10.

Sunrisers beat Mumbai by 31 runs in a high-scoring thriller during their most recent encounter at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on March 27.

Asked to bat first, the Pat Cummins-led side posted 277/3 in 20 overs. Mayank Agarwal departed cheaply but Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma looked dangerous. Sharma smashed 63 runs off 23 balls, including seven sixes and three boundaries. Meanwhile, Head smashed 62 off 24, featuring three maximums and nine boundaries.

Heinrich Klaasen and Aiden Markram stayed unbeaten during their 116-run partnership for the fourth wicket. Klaasen starred with the bat, scoring 80* off 34 with the help of seven maximums and four boundaries. Markram also chipped in with 42 off 28.

MI captain Hardik Pandya, Gerald Coetzee, and Piyush Chawla bagged one wicket each.

SRH vs MI IPL 2024 scorecard.

In response, Ishan Kishan (34 off 13) and Rohit Sharma (26 off 12) provided a promising start to Mumbai. The middle also chipped in as Naman Dhir, Hardik Pandya, and Tim David scored 30 (14), 24 (20) and 42*(22), respectively. Romario Shepherd also stayed unbeaten on 15 off six.

Tilak Varma top scored with 64 off 34 deliveries, comprising six maximums and two boundaries. MI eventually fell short by 31 runs, managing 246/5 in 20 overs.

Pat Cummins and Jaydev Unadkat picked up two wickets each for SRH, while Shahbaz Ahmed bagged one wicket.

MI vs SRH IPL 2024 scorecard.

Click here to check out the SRH vs MI full scorecard.

SRH's scorecard from their last IPL match

SRH beat Rajasthan Royals (RR) by one run in a thriller at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in their last IPL fixture on May 2.

Batting first, Sunrisers posted 201/3 in 20 overs. Abhishek Sharma and Anmolpreet Singh departed early but Travis Head looked solid with the bat, scoring 58 off 44, hitting three maximums and six boundaries. He shared a 96-run partnership with Nitish Reddy for the third wicket.

Reddy and Heinrich Klaasen stayed unbeaten to take the team past 200. Reddy smacked 76 off 42, comprising eight maximums and three boundaries. Meanwhile, Klaasen hit a quickfire 42 off 19 with the help of three sixes and as many boundaries.

Avesh Khan picked up two wickets for the Royals, while Sandeep Sharma scalped one.

In response, RR managed 200/7. The visitors got off to a poor start as Bhuvneshwar Kumar sent back Jos Buttler and skipper Sanju Samson for ducks.

Riyan Parag and Yashasvi Jaiswal then shared a 134-run partnership for the third wicket. Parag top scored 77 off 49 in an innings featuring four maximums and eight boundaries. Meanwhile, Jaiswal scored 67 off 40, including two sixes and seven boundaries.

Rovman Powell (27 off 15) took the match to the last ball before getting lbw by Bhuvneshwar when the Royals needed two runs.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar emerged as the pick of SRH bowlers, finishing with figures of 3/41, while captain Pat Cummins and T Natarajan bagged two wickets apiece.

Click here to check out the SRH vs RR full scorecard.

MI's scorecard from their last IPL game

MI lost to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 24 runs in their last IPL game at Wankhede on May 3.

Mumbai captain Hardik Pandya chose to bowl after winning the toss and bundled out KKR for 169 in 19.5 overs. They reduced the visitors to 57/5 before Venkatesh Iyer and Manish Pandey came to the rescue. Venkatesh scored 70 off 52, including three maximums and six boundaries. Pandey came up with a valuable contribution of 42 off 31.

Nuwan Thushara and Jasprit Bumrah starred with the ball for MI, returning with three wickets each. Hardik Pandya and Piyush Chawla bagged two and one wicket(s), respectively.

In response, MI were bowled out for 145 in 18.5 overs. Suryakumar Yadav put up a lone fight, scoring 56 off 35, including two maximums and six boundaries. Tim David (24 off 20) also provided some hope for Mumbai but failed to finish off the game.

Mitchell Starc was the star performer for KKR, bagging four wickets for just 33 runs. Meanwhile, Varun Chakaravarthy, Sunil Narine, and Andre Russell picked up two wickets each.

Click here to check out the MI vs KKR full scorecard.

