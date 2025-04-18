  • home icon
What happened the last time RCB and PBKS played a shortened match at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in the Indian Premier League before IPL 2025?

By Rishab Vm
Modified Apr 18, 2025 22:11 IST
2025 IPL - Royal Challengers Bengaluru v Punjab Kings - Source: Getty
RCB and PBKS played a 15-over contest during the 2016 season in Bengaluru - Source: Getty

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) are playing a shortened game in their ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match on Friday, April 18. The match is being played at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

It is a 14-over per side contest after a delayed start due to rain. However, this is not the first time the two teams have played a shortened game at this venue in the IPL due to rain.

RCB hosted Kings XI Punjab in Bengaluru during the 2016 season, which was a 15-over per side affair due to rain. The home team batted first in that contest and put up a mammoth total of 211/3 from just 15 overs. Openers Chris Gayle and Virat Kohli took charge on the night. Gayle smashed 72 runs off just 32 balls while Kohli played a brilliant knock, scoring 113 runs off just 50 balls.

In reply, Punjab could only manage to get to 120/9 from 14 overs. As rain interrupted again, RCB were declared winners on the DLS method. Yuzvendra Chahal had picked up four wickets in that match while Sreenath Aravind and Shane Watson had bagged two wickets apiece.

RCB and PBKS have made a solid start to the IPL 2025 season

Talking of the current season, both RCB and PBKS have made fine starts to their respective campaigns. RCB have won four out of their six matches and have eight points. While all their wins have come playing away from home, the start has been impressive nonetheless.

They won their previous game against the Rajasthan Royals and will be itching to register a win at home. Meanwhile, PBKS also have four wins and two defeats with eight points from six matches.

They beat Kolkata Knight Riders in their previous game, defending a low target of just 111 runs. Punjab will also be confident of continuing their winning run in this match.

The home team will expect a replay of the iconic match from the 2016 season between these two sides at the same venue.

Edited by Aditya Singh
