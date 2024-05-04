What happened the last time RCB played against GT? Exploring Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans' last match scorecard in IPL 2024

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will take on Gujarat Titans (GT) in Match 52 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 edition at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday (May 4).

The two teams have locked horns four times in the IPL, with the head-to-head battle evenly poised at 2-2.

RCB beat GT by nine wickets in their most recent face-off at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on April 28. Interestingly, it was also the two teams' last game of the ongoing IPL season.

Asked to bat first, the Titans posted 200/3 in their allotted 20 overs. The hosts lost quick wickets in the form of skipper Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha.

Sai Sudharsan then starred with the bat, scoring an unbeaten 84 runs off 49 balls in an innings laced with four sixes and eight boundaries. Shahrukh Khan also smacked 58 off 30 deliveries with the help of five sixes and three boundaries. The duo shared an 86-run partnership to recover GT from 45/2.

David Miller provided the final flourish, smashing one maximum and two boundaries. Glenn Maxwell, Swapnil Singh and Mohammed Siraj shared one wicket apiece for the visitors.

GT vs RCB full scorecard.

RCB chase down 201 vs GT with 4 overs to spare in IPL 2024

In response, captain Faf du Plessis provided a quick start, scoring 24 runs off 12 balls, featuring three sixes and one boundary.

Centurion Will Jacks did the majority of the damage, smashing an unbeaten 100 off 41 to take his team over the line with four overs to spare. His innings comprised 10 sixes and five boundaries. The right-hander reached his 100 from fifty in six minutes as Mohit Sharma and Rashid Khan leaked 29 runs apiece off the 15th and 16th overs, respectively. He smashed back-to-back sixes to get to his 100 and take his team past the finish line as well.

Virat Kohli too stayed unbeaten on 70 off 44 with the aid of three maximums and six boundaries. Sai Kishore took the lone wicket for GT.

RCB vs GT full scorecard.

RCB will now look to continue their winning momentum after consecutive wins against Sunrisers Hyderabad and GT. They are placed last in the points table and must win their remaining four matches to stay alive in the race to playoffs.

On the other hand, the Titans are eighth with four wins in 10 games. They will look to avenge their defeat against RCB in their previous home game.

Click here to check out the GT vs RCB full IPL 2024 scorecard.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback