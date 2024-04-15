What happened the last time RCB played against SRH? Exploring Royal Challengers Bengaluru and SunRisers Hyderabad's last match scorecard in IPL

Faf du Plessis' Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will take on Pat Cummins-led SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in match 30 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday (April 15).

The two teams have locked horns 23 times in the IPL. Sunrisers lead the head-to-head tally 12-10 against Bengaluru, while one game didn't yield a result.

RCB beat SRH by eight wickets in their most recent faceoff at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium last year.

Asked to bat first, Sunrisers put up 186/5 in their allotted 20 overs. They got off to a poor start as Abhishek Sharma (11 off 14), Abhishek Tripathi (15 off 12) and Aiden Markram (18 off 20) threw away good starts.

Heinrich Klaasen, though, stood tall by smashing a century. The right-hander put on a show, scoring 104 runs off 51 balls in an innings laced with six maximums and eight boundaries. Harry Brook also chipped in with an unbeaten 27 off 19, including one maximum and two boundaries.

Michael Bracewell starred with the ball for RCB, returning with figures of 2/13, while Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel and Shahbaz Ahmed bagged one each.

RCB vs SRH IPL 2023 scorecard

In response, Bengaluru achieved the target with four balls to spare. Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis provided a dream start by sharing a 172-run partnership for the opening stand. Kohli smashed 100 off 63, hitting four sixes and 12 boundaries. Du Plessis also scored 71 off 47, comprising two maximums and seven boundaries.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar and T Natarajan picked up one wicket apiece for the Sunrisers.

RCB vs SRH in IPL 2023 scorecard.

Click here to check out the full RCB vs SRH IPL 2023 scorecard.

SRH's scorecard from their last IPL game

Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Punjab Kings by two runs in a thriller in their last IPL game at Mullanpur on April 9.

Put in to bat first, SRH posted 182/9 in their allotted 20 overs. Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma looked good for 21 (15) and 16 (11), respectively but threw away good starts. Aiden Markram too walked away for a two-ball duck, leaving SRH in a spot of bother at 39-3. Heinrich Klaasen and Abhishek Tripathi also failed to deliver with the bat, with below-par scores of run-a-ball nine and 11 (14), respectively.

Nitish Reddy then rescued SRH by scoring 64 off 37 in an innings laced with five sixes and four boundaries. Abdul Samad chipped in with 25 off 12 but wickets continued to tumble at the other end.

Arshdeep Singh starred with the ball for PBKS, returning with impressive figures of 4/29, while Sam Curran and Harshal Patel shared two wickets apiece.

In response, PBKS got off to the worst possible start as Jonny Bairstow and Prabhsimran Singh got out early. Skipper Shikhar Dhawan too threw away his wicket for 14 off 16. Sam Curran and Sikandar Raza then chipped in with 20s to rescue Punjab, while Jitesh Sharma added 19 off 11 balls.

Shashank Singh (46* off 25) and Ashutosh Sharma (33* off 15) once again came good with the bat but failed to take the team past the finish line.

Bhuvnesh Kumar emerged as the pick of the Sunrisers bowlers, finishing with figures of 2/32, while skipper Pat Cummins, T Natarajan, Nitish Reddy, and Jaydev Unadkat shared one wicket each.

Click here to check out the full PBKS vs SRH IPL 2024 scorecard.

RCB's scorecard from their last IPL match

Royal Challengers Bengaluru lost to Mumbai Indians by seven wickets in their last IPL game at Wankhede Stadium on April 11.

RCB posted 196/8 in their allotted 20 overs after being asked to bat first. The visitors got off to a terrible start as Jasprit Bumrah and Akash Madhwal quickly sent back Virat Kohli and debutant Will Jacks to leave RCB at 23/2.

Skipper Faf du Plessis and Rajat Patidar then rescued the team by putting on an 82-run partnership for the third wicket. Du Plessis hit 61 off 40, including three sixes and four boundaries. Patidar also scored a quickfire 50 off 26, with the aid of four maximums and three boundaries.

Gerald Coetzee broke the partnership before Glenn Maxwell departed for a four-ball duck to continue his miserable form in IPL 2024.

Dinesh Karthik came up with a fighting knock by scoring an unbeaten 53 off just 23 balls, including four sixes and five boundaries to help RCB post a 190+ total.

Jasprit Bumrah starred with the ball for MI, returning with a fifer, while Akash Madhwal, Shreyas Gopal, and Gerald Coetzee bagged one wicket apiece.

Chasing 197, Hardik Pandya and Co. achieved the target with 27 balls to spare. Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma provided a stunning start by adding 101 for the opening wicket.

Kishan scored a quickfire 69 off 34, smashing five sixes and seven boundaries. Rohit too chipped in with 38 off 24. Suryakumar Yadav then smashed a 17-ball fifty to continue MI's dominance over RCB. The right-handed batter scored 52 off 19 balls, including four sixes and five boundaries. Skipper Hardik Pandya and Tilak Varma stayed unbeaten on 21 (6) and 16 (10), respectively.

Akash Deep, Vijaykumar Vyshak, and Will Jacks picked up one wicket each for RCB.

Click here to check out the MI vs RCB IPL 2024 scorecard.