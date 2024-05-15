What happened the last time RR played against PBKS? Exploring Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings' last match scorecards in IPL 2024

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Match 65 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Wednesday, May 15.

The two teams have locked horns 27 times in the IPL, with Rajasthan leading Punjab by 16:11. The Royals beat PBKS by three wickets in their last game in Chandigarh on April 13.

Asked to bat first, RR posted 147/8 in 20 overs. The top order failed to deliver as wickets continued to tumble at regular intervals. Ashutosh Sharma, Jitesh Sharma and Liam Livingstone chipped in with 31 (16), 29 (24), and 21 (14), respectively, to take the team to a respectable total.

Avesh Khan and Keshav Maharaj bagged two wickets apiece for the Royals, while Trent Boult, Kuldeep Sen and Yuzvendra Chahal picked up one wicket each.

PBKS vs RR 2024 scorecard.

In response, the Royals achieved the target off the penultimate delivery in this last-over thriller. Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tanush Kotian and captain Sanju Samson chipped in with 39 (28), 24 (31), and 18 (14), respectively. Riyan Parag and Shimron Hetmyer scored 23 (18) and 27* (10), respectively.

Sam Curran and Kagiso Rabada bagged two wickets each for Punjab, while Arshdeep Singh, Liam Livingstone and Harshal Patel picked up one apiece.

PBKS vs RR IPL 2024 scorecard.

PBKS’ scorecard from their last IPL match

PBKS lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by 60 runs in their last IPL game at HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on May 9.

Asked to bat first, RCB put up 241/7 in 20 overs. Virat Kohli starred with the bat, scoring 92 off 47 in an innings laced with six maximums and seven boundaries. Rajat Patidar, Cameron Green and Dinesh Karthik chipped in with 55 (23), 46 (27) and 18 (7), respectively.

Harshal Patel emerged as the leading wicket-taker for PBKS, finishing with figures of 3/38, while Vidwath Kaverappa bagged two wickets. Captain Sam Curran and Arshdeep Singh also scalped one wicket apiece.

In response, Punjab were bundled out for 181 in 17 overs. Rilee Rossouw top scored with 61 off 27 with the help of three sixes and nine boundaries. Shashank Singh, Jonny Bairstow and Sam Curran chipped in with 37 (19), 27 (16) and 22 (16), respectively.

Mohammed Siraj was the pick of the RCB bowlers with three wickets, while Swapnil Singh, Lockie Ferguson and Karn Sharma scalped two each.

RR’s scorecard from their last IPL game

RR lost to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by five wickets in their last IPL game at MA Chidambaram Stadium on May 12.

Batting first, the Royals posted 141/5 in 20 overs. Riyan Parag starred with the bat, scoring an unbeaten 47 off 35, including three sixes and one boundary. Dhruv Jurel, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler chipped in with 28 (18), 24 (21) and 21 (25), respectively.

Simarjeet Singh was the leading wicket-taker for CSK, finishing with figures of 3/26, while Tushar Deshpande bagged two wickets.

In response, CSK achieved the target with 10 balls to spare. Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad stayed unbeaten on 42 off 41, hitting two sixes and one boundary, to take his team over the line. Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell contributed 27 (18) and 22 (13), respectively. Shivam Dube and Sameer Rizvi also chipped in with 18 (11) and 15 (8), respectively.

Ravichandran Ashwin picked up two wickets for the Royals, while Nandre Burger and Yuzvendra Chahal scalped one each.

