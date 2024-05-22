What happened the last time RR played against RCB? Exploring Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru's last match scorecards in IPL 2024

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Eliminator of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday (May 22). The two teams finished third and fourth after league games in the points table with 16 and 14 points, respectively. The winner will later play in Qualifier 2 against the loser of Qualifier 1 for a place in the final at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

RR and RCB have locked horns 31 times in the IPL, with Bengaluru leading Rajasthan 15:13 in head-to-head battles. Three games didn't yield results.

The Royals beat the Royal Challengers by six wickets when the two teams last met at Sawai Mansingh Stadium on April 6.

Asked to bat first, RCB posted 183/3 in their allotted 20 overs. Virat Kohli starred with the bat, scoring 113 runs off 72 balls in an innings laced with four sixes and 12 boundaries. Faf du Plessis also chipped in with 44 off 33 deliveries, including two sixes and as many boundaries. The duo shared a 125-run partnership for the opening wicket.

Yuzvendra Chahal picked up two wickets for RR, while Nandre Burger bagged one scalp.

RR vs RCB IPL 2024 scorecard.

In response, the Royals achieved the target with five balls to spare. Yashasvi Jaiswal departed for a two-ball duck. Jos Buttler stayed unbeaten on 100 off 58 deliveries with the help of four sixes and nine boundaries to take the team past the finish line. Captain Sanju Samson also chipped in with 69 off 42, hitting two maximums and eight boundaries. The duo put up a 148-run stand for the second wicket.

Reece Topley bagged two wickets for RCB, while Yash Dayal and Mohammed Siraj settled for one apiece.

RR’s scorecard from their last IPL match

RR’s last IPL game against Kolkata Knight Riders was washed out due to rain. They lost to Punjab Kings by five wickets in their previous game on May 15.

Batting first, the Royals put up 144/9 in 20 overs. Riyan Parag starred with the bat, scoring 48 off 34, including six boundaries. Ravichandran Ashwin too chipped in with 28 off 19, hitting one six and three boundaries. Captain Sanju Samson and Tom Kohler-Cadmore scored 18 apiece.

Punjab captain Sam Curran, Harshal Patel and Rahul Chahar picked up two wickets each, while Arshdeep Singh and Nathan Ellis bagged one apiece.

In response, PBKS achieved the target with seven balls to spare. The top order failed to deliver. Captain Sam Curran then led from the front, scoring an unbeaten 63 off 41, including three sixes and five boundaries to take the team over the line. Rilee Rossouw and Jitesh Sharma chipped in with identical scores of 22.

Avesh Khan and Yuzvendra Chahal scalped two wickets each for RR, while Trent Boult took one.

RR vs PBKS full scorecard.

RCB’s scorecard from their last IPL game

RCB beat Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 27 runs in their last IPL game at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday (May 18).

Put into bat first, RCB put up 218/5 in 20 overs. Captain Faf du Plessis led from the front, scoring 54 runs off 39 balls with the help of three sixes and as many boundaries. Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar and Cameron Green too chipped in with 47 (29), 41 (23), and 38* (17), respectively. Meanwhile, Dinesh Karthik and Glenn Maxwell came up with valuable contributions of 14 (6) and 16 (5), respectively.

Shardul Thakur was the leading wicket-taker for CSK with two scalps but proved expensive, while Tushar Deshpande and Mitchell Santner picked up one apiece.

In response, the Super Kings managed 191/7. The visitors got off to a poor start as they lost captain Ruturaj Gaikwad and Daryl Mitchell early. Rachin Ravindra led the chase, scoring 61 off 37 deliveries, including three sixes and five boundaries. He, however, was run out in an unfortunate fashion.

Meanwhile, Ajinkya Rahane and MS Dhoni chipped in with 33 (22) and 25 (13), respectively. Ravindra Jadeja stayed unbeaten 42 off 22, including three sixes and as many boundaries.

Yash Dayal was the pick of the bowlers for RCB, returning with two wickets, while Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Lockie Ferguson, and Cameron Green scalped one each.

RCB vs CSK scorecard.

