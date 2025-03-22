What are the new rules for IPL 2025 following the captains meeting?

Four new rules have been introduced in the upcoming IPL season a day before the start of the tournament. The league will start on March 22 and end on May 25, with the opening and final match of the season being played at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

One of the biggest changes in rules has been the lifting of the saliva ban. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the use of saliva to shine the ball was banned and players used sweat as an alternative to get a side smooth. However, with the pandemic now behind us, IPL has become the first league to reintroduce the rule back.

Another rule that has been added to the IPL this season is that captains and bowlers will now be able to get a new, drier ball to counter the effect of dew after the 10th over in an innings. The rule, as per the Media Advisory, says that:

"The bowling captain can make this request, regardless of whether there is visible dew or not. Once the request is made, the umpires will mandatorily replace the ball with another one of similar wear and tear. The bowling team will not have the liberty to choose the replacement ball."

"Additionally, the umpires retain the authority to change the ball at any time before the 10th over if it is deemed too wet, out of shape, lost, or damaged. If a captain requests a ball change in the 11th over due to it being out of shape, the umpires will evaluate the request and approve it if deemed necessary. If a subsequent request is made after a few overs solely due to dew, the umpires will be required to replace the ball mandatorily as stated earlier."

Changes in the code of conduct and a new scope of DRS use also to be seen in this year's IPL

Starting IPL 2025, a new code of conduct system will be set in place, with a demerit points system and a suspension points system being used to penalize teams for breaches. These points will remain valid for 36 months, i.e., three years.

The Decision Review System (DRS) will also see an expansion in its scope to check for height-based no-balls and wide ball reviews outside the off stump. These systems will use ball tracking and Hawk-Eye technology to assist the umpires in making accurate and consistent decisions.

IPL's 18th season will kick off with defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders taking on Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

