"IPL toh bas paise kamane ata hu"- Top 10 funny memes after Glenn Maxwell's horror batting form continued in RCB vs RR IPL 2024 clash

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) all-rounder Glenn Maxwell faced the wrath of IPL fans after his batting failure in the first innings of the match against Rajasthan Royals (RR).

The RR skipper Sanju Samson won the toss and opted to field first in the match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Saturday. RCB openers Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli provided a solid platform for the visiting team with a 125-run partnership for the first wicket. Kohli was fluent but Du Plessis struggled his way to 44 (33) before departing at the end of the 14th over.

Glenn Maxwell walked in at this juncture when his team needed some quick runs during the fag end of the innings to push for a daunting total. However, the Australian batter couldn't do much and got cleaned up by RR pacer Nandre Burger in the 15th over.

He could only score one run from three balls, much to the disappointment of RCB fans, who had high expectations. Glenn Maxwell's poor form in IPL 2024 continued with his latest knock as he only scored 32 runs across five games at a paltry average of 6.

Fans took note of Maxwell's latest failure and trolled him for his poor batting show in IPL by sharing memes on social media platforms. Here are some of the top memes:

RR beat RCB comfortably by six wickets in the IPL 2024 clash in Jaipur

Virat Kohli anchored the innings perfectly for RCB and hit his 8th century in IPL to steer his side to 183/3 in 20 overs. He didn't get much support from other batters though.

RR opener Jos Buttler then returned the favor in the chase with his sixth IPL century as he shepherded the home team to 189/4 in 19.1 overs. Sanju Samson supported him well with an aggressive knock of 69 (42). Faf du Plessis reflected on the loss after the match and said:

"Look I think batting out there for a long time in the middle with Virat, the pitch looked difficult to score on. We could have maximised towards the end but the way their spinners bowlers, it was staying low and getting difficult. Now in hindsight we feel we should have pushed a bit more towards the end."

Do you think RCB should give a chance to Will Jacks in place of struggling Glenn Maxwell? Let us know your views in the comments section below.