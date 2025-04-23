What is Sunrisers Hyderabad's lowest in the IPL?

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are on course for a poor team total in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Wednesday, April 23. Following a top-order collapse, the Orange Army could well finish with their lowest ever total in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Since their introduction in 2013, SRH have only been bowled under 100 once, which is their lowest-ever total of 96. That dismal performance in question coincidentally came against the Mumbai Indians itself at the very same ground as well, during the 2019 edition.

On that occasion, SRH had failed to chase down a 137-run target. The contest is most notable for Alzarri Joseph's stunning debut. The Caribbean Express pacer picked up figures of 6-12 off 3.4 overs, to dismantle the SRH batting unit. SRH were actually cruising at 33-0 inside the powerplay at one point, before losing wickets in a cluster.

SRH were still marginally in the contest at 88-5, but lost their remaining wickets across the next two overs, while adding just six runs to the total.

The botched run chase came just a year after SRH had defended a 119-run target against MI at the Wankhede Stadium.

Impact sub option and Heinrich Klaasen give SRH hope to avoid a record low score against MI in IPL

SRH opted to bring in Abhinav Manohar as their impact sub after Aniket Verma's dismissal in the ninth over. The move meant that Pat Cummins would not be able to bring in Mohammed Shami or Rahul Chahar into the bowling attack during the second innings.

Heinrich Klaasen has also got going for the side on a track which is still solid for batting. The wicket-keeper batter has repaired the innings to some degree, at least to an extent where the team will reach the three-figure mark. At the time of writing, SRH are placed at 69-5 after 12 overs, 27 runs away from the current franchise record for lowest score in the IPL.

