What are Virat Kohli's stats and records against CSK at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium before IPL 2025?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batting mainstay Virat Kohli has a mediocre record against southern rivals Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The 36-year-old has amassed a mere 327 runs in 10 innings against the five-time champions at a strike rate of 143.32.

Kohli has made three half-centuries against CSK in the IPL at the venue. His highest score against CSK at the Chinnaswamy Stadium came in IPL 2014, when he made a 49-ball 73 to help RCB reach 154/6 after 20 overs.

The target did not prove sufficient as CSK, led by a half-century from Faf du Plessis and an unbeaten 49 from MS Dhoni, won by eight wickets with just over two overs to spare.

In 2015, Kohli struck a 42-ball 51 against CSK at his home venue in the IPL. However, his effort did not prevent RCB from going down by 27 runs at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Kohli had struck his first fifty against CSK at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in 2013 in a rain-curtailed game . The match was reduced to eight overs per side and the then-RCB captain made 56 runs off 29 balls to help RCB reach 106/2. The target proved too high for CSK to chase as Zaheer Khan's spell of 4/17 in two overs helped RCB win by 24 runs.

Virat Kohli has played every RCB vs CSK fixture at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru since 2008. The 36-year-old has referred to the southern derby as the "most exciting environment" that he has been a part of.

"CSK fans also travel a lot; we all know that. They buy tickets very early. They occupy a section (at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium). The game also gets very competitive. CSK vs RCB is the most exciting environment that I have been a part of," Kohli had told JioStar in April 2025.

RCB enter the match on Saturday, May 3, in third place on the points table. CSK are placed at 10th place on the table and are out of the Playoffs race.

