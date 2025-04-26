What will happen if the KKR vs PBKS IPL 2025 match is washed out due to rain?

The second innings of the IPL 2025 match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Saturday was interrupted due to inclement weather. PBKS seamer Marco Jansen bowled the first over of the KKR innings, and the hosts scored seven runs. However, strong winds, followed by heavy rain, forced a stoppage in play at Eden Gardens.
At the time of writing, there was just under an hour's time left before overs would be deducted. However, if no further play is possible in the game, then both KKR and PBKS would share one point apiece.
In such circumstances, PBKS would displace Mumbai Indians and move to fourth place on the points table, with 11 points beside their name. KKR would stay in seventh place on the points table, with seven points beside their name.
This is the second time that inclement weather has halted play in IPL 2025. The first occurrence was in the match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday, April 18. The start was delayed by over two hours due to a persistent drizzle at the venue.
The match was reduced to 14 overs per side once the rain stopped. PBKS bowlers ran through the RCB top-order and middle-order, restricting them to 95/9. Led by Nehal Wadhera's 19-ball 33, the visitors chased the target down with five wickets in hand and 11 balls to spare.
Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya strike fifties as PBKS reach 201/4 after 20 overs
Earlier on Saturday, Shreyas Iyer's decision to bat first was vindicated. The opening pair of Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya put the KKR bowlers to the sword, putting on 120 runs for the first wicket.
That stand laid the ideal foundation for PBKS to eventually reach 201/4 in their 20 overs. At the time of writing, there was still no sign of play at the Eden Gardens with KKR 7/0 after one over.
Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS