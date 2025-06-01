What will happen if the PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 match is washed out?

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will be up against Mumbai Indians (MI) in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2025 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, June 1. The team that wins this clash will meet Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the final at the same venue on June 3. On the other hand, the loser of the contest will be knocked out of the competition.

PBKS went down to RCB by eight wickets in Qualifier 1 in Mullanpur. However, they get a second shot at the final by virtue of having finished in the top two after the league stage. Punjab, though, need to put behind the disappointment of Qualifier 1. As for Mumbai, they will be high on confidence after the hard-fought win against Gujarat Titans (GT) in the Eliminator.

In case the Punjab vs Mumbai IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 match is washed out due to rain, PBKS will progress to the final of the T20 league, while MI will be knocked out. This is because Punjab finished ahead of Mumbai on the points table after the league stage. While PBKS topped the table, with 19 points from 14 games, MI finished four, with 16 points. There is no reserve day for Qualifier 2.

What is the weather forecast for PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Qualifier 2?

As per AccuWeather, the evening weather forecast for Ahmedabad on Sunday states that conditions will be partly cloudy and breezy, with the temperature in the range of 31 degree Celsius. The probability of precipitation is low at nine percent, while the cloud cover is predicted to be at 22 percent and humidity 52 percent.

Looking at the night weather forecast in Ahmedabad for the PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 match, AccuWeather states that it will remain breezy and partly cloudy as well. The temperature is expected to fall to around 28 degree Celsius. The probability of precipitation during this phase is 25 percent, while the cloud cover is likely to be in the range of 31 percent.

What will happen if the PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 match ends in a tie?

In case of a tie in the IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 match between Punjab and Mumbai in Ahmedabad, a Super Over will be played. In case, the Super Over also ends in a tie, another Super Over will be played. This can continue until a result is achieved.

