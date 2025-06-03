What will happen if today's RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 final is washed out?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are taking on Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the IPL 2025 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, June 3. Following the conclusion of the mega clash, we will have a new IPL winner as both RCB and PBKS are looking to clinch their maiden title in the T20 league. Bengaluru have been runners-up thrice in the IPL and PBKS once.

RCB will have the psychological edge in the contest, having beaten PBKS in the two recent meeting between the two sides. In fact, Bengaluru thumped Punjab by eight wickets in Qualifier 1 in Mullanpur to book their place in the final. PBKS’ batting crumbled against the guile of Josh Hazlewood and the skill of Suyash Sharma. Punjab, though, made an exceptional comeback to beat Mumbai Indians (MI) in Qualifier 2 and confirm their place in the final.

In case of a washout due to rain in the RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 final in Ahmedabad, the match will be moved to the reserve day. Every attempt will be made by the umpires to complete play on Tuesday itself if possible. An extra time of up to 120 minutes has been allotted for the same. A minimum of five overs per side are needed for a result in the IPL 2025 final.

In case the match is moved to the reserve day and still can’t be completed, Punjab will be declared winners of the basis of having finished above Bengaluru on the points table after the league stage. While PBKS topped the table, with 19 points, RCB finished in second position. They also accumulated 19 points, but were below Punjab on the run rate factor. Shreyas Iyer and co. will thus lift their first IPL title in such a scenario.

What are the chances of rain in today’s RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 final in Ahmedabad?

As per AccuWeather, the evening weather forecast for the RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 in Ahmedabad states that it will be mainly clear, with the probability of precipitation as low as seven percent. The cloud cover percentage is also negligible at 18 percent, while the humidity level will be 57 percent.

Shifting focus to the night weather in Ahmedabad for the IPL 2025 final, AccuWeather predicts that it will remain mainly clear, with nine percent probability of precipitation and two percent probability of thunderstorms. The cloud cover will also remain low at 18 percent.

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More