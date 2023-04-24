"Whatever he says, you listen" - Ajinkya Rahane's huge praise for MS Dhoni's captaincy after his fiery form in IPL 2023

Chennai Super Kings batter Ajinkya Rahane has stated that it is an incredible experience to play under Mahendra Singh Dhoni. He is doing so for the first time in the IPL this campaign. The 34-year-old suggested that whenever the keeper-batter speaks, people drop everything to listen.

Rahane continued his sensational form in IPL 2023, hitting an unbeaten 71 against the Kolkata Knight Riders in a 49-run win for his side on Sunday, April 23. His knock took his run tally to 209 runs from five games. The veteran's 29-ball knock came at a staggering strike rate of 244.82 as CSK amassed the highest total of the season (235).

When asked what has worked for him this season, the Maharashtra-born batter said a clear mindset and pre-tournament preparations have played a significant role. The right-hander revealed that he tried to target the short side of the ground and feels his best is yet to come. In the post-match presentation after CSK's win over KKR, Rahane said:

"Just a clear mindset and nothing else. If that's right, you can do anything and so just wanted to keep my mind clear. The prep before the season was very good. Ball was stopping and the pitch was a little sticky, but the outfield was fast and one side was small. Ruturaj batted very well and I just wanted to be positive."

Speaking about playing under Dhoni, he said:

"I enjoyed all the knocks this season and I feel my best is yet to come. Great learning to play under MS. Played under him at India and playing under him at CSK for the first time. Whatever he says, you listen."

CSK's match-winning total (235) came on the back of a 73-run stand between Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway. Following that, Rahane, who scored a 24-ball fifty, and Shivam Dube launched an assault, combining to add 85.

With the ball, Matheesha Pathirana and Tushar Deshpande took two wickets each to limit the Knight Riders to 186/8. Half-centuries from Jason Roy and Rinku Singh went in vain for the hosts.

Ajinkya Rahane could return to the Test side for the World Test Championship final

Given his form in the IPL, the former Indian Test vice-captain is reportedly in the frame for a return to the national side. Rahane, who has nearly 5000 Test runs, last played the format in January 2022 during the South Africa tour. He managed only 136 runs in three Tests in that series, leading to his omission from the team.

With Shreyas Iyer unlikely to feature in the WTC final after undergoing a back injury, India could play the experienced campaigner in the final. India will face Australia in the decider on June 7 at The Oval.

