"When my accident happened, I felt something spiritual saved me" - Rishabh Pant talks about a new-found perspective on 'spirituality'

Rishabh Pant has opened up on spirituality and him gaining a different perspective on it during his car accident and the subsequent recovery phase.

The 26-year-old met with a horrific car accident when traveling from Delhi to his hometown, Roorkee, in December 2022. Fortunately, Pant survived the ultimate tragedy despite suffering multiple injuries, including a ligament tear on his right knee and cuts to the forehead.

He underwent surgery in Mumbai, followed by a lengthy rehabilitation process that finally ended with the wicket-keeper being deemed fit for the upcoming IPL.

Speaking to TOI ahead of the 2024 IPL, Pant detailed his new-found perspective on spirituality during and after the accident.

"You become more disciplined if you are spiritual. It’s a personal choice. It helped me concentrate on myself. When my accident happened, I felt something spiritual saved me. With the kind of accident I had, I only got my knee injured but I can’t even imagine how much worse it could have been. Doctors even spoke to me about amputation. I always thought about God. This has given a different view altogether. I know someone is watching over me," said Pant.

However, Pant admitted not being able to erase the incident from his memory despite his increased gratitude towards life.

"Even if I want to, I can’t delete that incident. I tried not thinking or regretting it too much so that it didn’t upset me all the time. I tried to keep it light. I focused on what I could do from that point to improve myself. I wanted to retain my identity. I never felt like I had to change drastically. You want to add things that help you. Gratitude towards life has increased a lot. You start appreciating small things about life," added Pant.

After the long 14-month layoff, Pant will return to lead the Delhi Capitals (DC) in IPL 2024. He is likely to play the entire season as a batter and wicketkeeper.

"Staying away from social media helped a lot" - Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant further spoke about how refraining from social media helped him think clearly during recovery.

The 26-year-old posted the odd video for fans on the rehabilitation process at the NCA through his social media handles.

"Staying away from social media helped a lot. The way the world is moving with social media, it’s difficult to think straight all the time. If you start thinking about everything, you won’t be able to process anything. I used to log in once in a while but it was very limited because exposure to so much info about me could have blasted my head," said Pant.

Yet, Pant expressed his gratitude towards all the wishes and blessings he received that motivated him.

"What stood out was the kind of love people gave me and the blessings that poured in. That motivated me to strive harder. Blessings are always helpful. A year ago, people were discussing I may never play again or it will take two years at least," added Pant.

In Pant's absence, DC endured a dismal 2023 IPL season, winning only five out of 14 games and finishing second to the bottom on the points table.

They will open their 2024 campaign with an away fixture against the Punjab Kings on March 23.

