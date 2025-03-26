When Ashutosh Sharma swept a Jasprit Bumrah yorker for six in PBKS vs MI IPL 2024 match [Watch]

Hard-hitting Indian batter Ashutosh Sharma wrote a new chapter for himself with a match-winning 66 off 31 balls against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) to help Delhi Capitals (DC) chase down a daunting 210 in their IPL 2025 opener. Having made his IPL debut in 2024, Ashutosh had also notably smacked ace bowler Jasprit Bumrah for six with a stunning sweep shot last season.

The aforementioned moment came when the Punjab Kings (PBKS) took on the Mumbai Indians (MI) in Match 33 of IPL 2024, with Ashutosh representing the former. In the 13th over of the PBKS innings, as Bumrah bowled a yorker, the right-handed batter moved across and slog swept it over backward square leg. The ball cleared the boundary comfortably.

Here's the video of the mind-boggling shot:

Chasing an imposing 193 for victory, Ashutosh belted 61 off only 28 deliveries before Gerald Coetzee dismissed him. His efforts went in vain as MI won that game by eight runs.

Despite the 26-year-old showing promise in the 11 matches he played last season by striking at 167.25, Punjab did not retain him. Subsequently, the Capitals shelled out a hefty ₹3.80 crore for him in the auction last year.

"There was no sign of panic" - Ambati Rayudu on Ashutosh Sharma's heroics against Lucknow Super Giants

Ambati Rayudu. (Image Credits: Getty)

Speaking on ESPNCricinfo, former India batter Ambati Rayudu heaped praise on Ashutosh Sharma for not being overawed by the situation. Reacting to his innings for the Capitals, Rayudu stated:

"The most impressive thing is that he was calm, and he was calculative. He was playing good shots. There was no sign of panic. We've seen that last year also [when Ashutosh was with Punjab Kings], he's played some incredible innings. This guy has calmness under pressure, and I feel he has the game as well. Especially the balls that are pitching up, yorkers, he has that whip."

The 210-run chase was the highest total the Capitals had successfully chased down in IPL history. This was also the highest total chased against the Super Giants thus far.

