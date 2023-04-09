"When a batter says 'I don't know'.."- Ravichandran Ashwin takes a cheeky dig at Yashasvi Jaiswal for his 'no-ball' error vs DC in IPL 2023

Rajasthan Royals (RR) spinner Ravichandran Ashwin recently made a cheeky comment about his teammate Yashasvi Jaiswal's error that cost him the wicket of David Warner in the match against the Delhi Capitals (DC) on Saturday, April 8.

Ashwin thought that he had dismissed Warner when the latter was caught by Jaiswal in the cover region while trying to hit a big shot.

However, when the onfield umpires checked replays, Jaiswal was just outside the 30-yard circle at the point of contact between bat and ball. This meant that technically only three fielders were inside the inner ring and the umpire adjudged it as a no-ball.

In a video posted on IPL's official Twitter handle, here's what Ravichandran Ashwin had to say to Yashasvi Jaiswal:

"I asked you if you were inside the circle and you said 'I don't know'. When a batter says 'I don't know', he is either out or they have committed a mistake for sure (smiles)."

Yashasvi Jaiswal gives his views on the no ball incident

Yashasvi Jaiswal was understandably a bit nervous as he knew Ravichandran Ashwin missed out on a wicket due to his silly error. However, the youngster tried his best to explain what happened and why he was surprised to see it being called a no ball.

On this, the Royals opener stated:

"Sanju Bhai had told me to stay on the 30-yard circle line but even I was surprised when I saw the replays that I was standing out of the circle."

Jaiswal was the star of the show for RR as he smashed an incredible 60 off just 31 balls and also won the Player of the Match award.

The target of 200 proved to be a bit too much for the Delhi Capitals as they lost the game by 57 runs, making it three losses from as many games for them in IPL 2023.

