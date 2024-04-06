When is CSK's next match in IPL 2024: Date, Time & Opposition

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) went down to SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) by six wickets in match 18 of IPL 2024 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Friday, April 5. The result meant that CSK registered their second consecutive defeat in the competition, having gone down to Delhi Capitals by 20 runs.

SunRisers Hyderabad won the toss and opted to bowl first. CSK came up with a disappointing batting performance, getting restricted to 165-5. Shivam Dube top-scored with 45 off 24, while Ajinkya Rahane contributed 35 off 30 and Ravindra Jadeja 31* off 23. For SRH, five bowlers picked up one wicket apiece.

CSK struggled with the ball, as SRH crossed the target in 18.1 overs. Abhishek Sharma launched an early onslaught on Chennai's bowlers, slamming 37 off only 12, with the aid of three fours and four sixes. Aiden Markram top-scored with 50 off 36, while Travis Head contributed 31 off 24.

Details of CSKs' next IPL 2024 match and their opponents

Chennai's next game in IPL 2024 will be against Kolkata Knight Riders at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 8. This is an evening game, which will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Expand Tweet

Shreyas Iyer-led KKR have made a brilliant start to their IPL 2024 campaign, winning all three games They are atop the points table, with six points and a net run rate of +2.518.

Kolkata Knight Riders began their campaign with a close four-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in a high-scoring clash at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Batting first, KKR put up 208-7, with Andre Russell clubbing 64* off 25. They then survived a Heinrich Klaasen scare (63 off 29) to narrowly sneak home.

KKR hammered Royal Challengers Bengaluru by seven wickets in their second game of IPL 2024 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Batting first, RCB put up 182-6, which Kolkata overhauled in 16.5 overs, courtesy of significant contributions from their top-four.

Expand Tweet

Kolkata Knight Riders then hammered a hapless Delhi Capitals side by 106 runs in their third game in Visakhapatnam. Sunil Narine starred with 85 off 39 as KKR put up 272-7 before bowling out DC for 166.

If we talk about the head-to-head record between CSK and KKR, Chennai have the upper hand, winning 19 games, while Kolkata have won 11.