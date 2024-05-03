When is CSK's next match in IPL 2024? Date, Time & Opposition

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) went down to Punjab Kings (PBKS) by seven wickets in match number 49 of IPL 2024 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday, May 1.

Sent into bat by PBKS, CSK came up with a disappointing effort to post 162-7. In-form skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad top-scored with 62 off 48, hitting five fours and two sixes. However, none of the other batters touched the 30-run mark.

Richard Gleeson dismissed Prabhsimran Singh for 13. However, Jonny Bairstow (46) and Rilee Rossouw (43) kept Chennai Super Kings bowlers at bay as KKR got over the line in 17.5 overs.

With five wins and five losses in 10 matches, Chennai Super Kings are in fifth place in the IPL 2024 points table. Their next match is against Punjab Kings again, at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on Sunday, May 5.

Will CSK manage to avenge loss against PBKS in Dharamsala?

The Chennai vs Punjab clash in Dharamsala on Sunday will be Match 53 of IPL 2024. This will be a day game, starting at 3:30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 3:00 pm IST.

Punjab Kings are in seventh position in the IPL 2024 points table. They have played 10 matches, winning four and lost six. PBKS began their IPL 2024 campaign with a close four-wicket win over Delhi Capitals in Mullanpur. However, since then, it has been a topsy-turvy ride for the franchise.

They have lost three and won two of their last five matches. However, the pleasing aspect of Punjab Kings is that the triumphs have come in their two recent games.

PBKS ended their four-match losing streak in IPL 2024 by hammering Kolkata Knight Riders by eight wickets at the Eden Gardens. Set to chase, 262 Punjab got home by eight wickets, courtesy of Jonny Bairstow's 48-ball 108. With the win, PBKS created a record for the highest successful chase in T20 cricket.

In their last match against Chennai Super Kings, Harpreet Brar (2-17) and Rahul Chahar (2-16) starred with the ball as PBKS held CSK to 162-7 before Punjab overhauled their target in 17.5 overs.

