When is CSK's next match in IPL 2024? Date, Time & Opposition

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) went down to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by six wickets at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday, April 23.

Sent into bat after losing the toss, CSK put up 210-4 as skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad smashed 108* off 60, while Shivam Dube hammered 66 in 27 deliveries. In the chase, Lucknow Super Giants got home in 19.3 overs, courtesy of a superb hundred from Marcus Stoinis (124* off 63 balls).

Chennai's loss to Lucknow on Tuesday was their second in as many matches. In their previous clash, LSG hammered CSK by eight wickets at the Ekana Cricket Stadium.

Chennai Super Kings will be keen to get back to winning ways when they take on Sunrisers Hyderabad at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday, April 28. Following their loss to the Super Giants on Tuesday, Chennai have moved down to fifth in the IPL 2024 points table, with four wins and as many losses.

Stiff SRH challenge in store for CSK

The CSK vs SRH contest at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 28 will be match number 46 of IPL 2024. This will be an evening game that will begin at 7:30 pm IST. The toss in the match will take place at 7:00 pm IST.

Expand Tweet

Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad clashed in the first half of IPL 2024 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on April 5. SRH won that contest by six wickets. Batting first, Chennai were held to 165-5 as none of their batters scored a half-century. SRH eased to the target in 18.1 overs.

Sunrisers Hyderabad are third in the IPL 2024 points table, with five wins and two losses from seven games. They are on a four-match winning streak, which began with the six-wicket triumph over Chennai.

Following the win over the Super Kings, SRH got the better of Punjab Kings by two runs in their next match in Mullanpur. They went on to register a 25-run win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, breaking the record for the highest IPL total by posting 287-3.

Expand Tweet

In their most recent encounter in IPL 2024, SRH hammered Delhi Capitals by 67 runs at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Batting first, they notched up 266-7 as Travis Head scored 89 off 32, Abhishek Sharma 46 off 12 and Shahbaz Ahmed 59* off 29. In the chase, DC were all out for 199.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback