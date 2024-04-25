When is DC's next match in IPL 2024? Date, Time & Opposition

Delhi Capitals (DC) beat Gujarat Titans (GT) by four runs in a high-scoring IPL 2024 match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Wednesday, April 24. Sent into bat by GT, DC posted 224-4 before restricting Gujarat to 220-8.

Delhi's batting effort was led by skipper Rishabh Pant, who clobbered 88* off 43, while all-rounder Axar Patel contributed 66 off 43. In reply, Sai Sudharsan (65 off 39) and David Miller (55 off 23) struck fine half-centuries, but Rasikh Dar Salam (3-44) and Kuldeep Yadav (2-29) starred with the ball for Delhi as Gujarat fell just short of the target.

Following their triumph over Gujarat Titans, Delhi Capitals next take on Mumbai Indians at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Saturday, April 27. DC are sixth in the points table, with four wins and five losses from nine games.

(Click here to download the Cric Rocket app and get the latest scores and live updates on IPL 2024)

DC could be challenged by unpredictable MI

The Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2024 match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on April 27 will be match 43 of the ongoing edition. This will be a day game which will get underway at 3:30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 3:00 pm IST.

Expand Tweet

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians are languishing in eighth position in the points table, with three wins and five losses from eight matches. When DC and MI clashed in the first half of IPL 2024, Mumbai Indians hammered Delhi Capitals by 29 runs.

Batting first in the high-scoring match at the Wankhede in Mumbai on April 7, Mumbai Indians posted 234-5, courtesy of several good contributions from their batters. Romario Shepherd's 39* off 10 stood out. In the chase, Prithvi Shaw (66 off 40) and Tristan Stubbs (71 off 25) played fine knocks, but Delhi were held to 205-8.

Since the win over DC, Mumbai Indians have won two matches and lost two. MI hammered Royal Challengers Bengaluru by seven wickets at the Wankhede in Mumbai. They then went down to Chennai Super Kings by 20 runs in the El Clasico clash of IPL 2024.

Expand Tweet

Mumbai Indians returned to winning ways with a nine-run win over Punjab Kings in Mullanpur. Batting first, MI posted 192-7, with Suryakumar Yadav hitting 78 off 53, before restricting PBKS to 183 all out in 19.1 overs.

In their previous match, MI got an absolute hammering from Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur. Batting first, Mumbai posted 179-9, but Yashasvi Jaiswal's ton saw RR cruise to a nine-wicket win.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback