When is GT's next match in IPL 2024? Date, Time & Opposition

Gujarat Titans (GT) went down to Delhi Capitals (DC) by four runs in match number 40 of IPL 2024 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Wednesday, April 24. Bowling first after winning the toss, GT conceded 224-4 before responding with 220-8.

Pacer Sandeep Warrier starred for the Titans with 3-15 from three overs, but Mohit Sharma (0-73) bowled the most expensive spell in the IPL. Also, Sai Kishore went for 22 runs in the only over he bowled. In the chase, Sai Sudharsan (65 off 39) and David Miller (55 off 23) struck impressive half-centuries, but they couldn't stay long enough to take GT past the finish line.

Following the defeat against Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Titans next take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, April 28. GT are seventh in the IPL 2024 points table, with eight points from nine matches.

GT will have the upper hand over RCB

The Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru clash in Ahmedabad on April 28 will be match number 45 of IPL 2024. This will be a day game and will get underway at 3:30 pm IST. The toss will be held at 3:00 pm IST.

While Gujarat Titans have had a mixed time in IPL 2024, Royal Challengers Bengaluru have been abysmal to say the least. They are languishing in last position in the points table, with only one win from eight matches.

They began their IPL 2024 campaign with a six-wicket loss against defending champions Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on March 22. RCB's only win in IPL 2024 came against Punjab Kings by four runs at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Since the triumph over Punjab Kings, Royal Challengers Bengaluru have lost six straight matches. They went down to Kolkata Knight Riders by seven wickets and Lucknow Super Giants by 28 runs at home.

Their next two matches were away games. They suffered a six-wicket defeat to Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur and to Mumbai Indians by seven wickets at the Wankhede in Mumbai.

RCB, meanwhile, were hammered by Sunrisers Hyderabad by 25 runs at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. SRH posted a record IPL total of 287-3. In their most recent IPL 2024 clash, Bengaluru suffered a one-run heartbreak against Kolkata at the Eden Gardens.

