When is GT's next match in IPL 2024? Date, Time & Opposition

Gujarat Titans (GT) went down to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by four wickets in match number 52 of IPL 2024 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, May 4. Sent into bat, GT came up with a disappointing effort and were held to 147 before RCB romped home in 19.3 overs.

The Titans lost three big wickets inside the powerplay and never recovered. Shahrukh Khan top-scored with 37, while Rahul Tewatia contributed 35. Joshua Little claimed 4-45 and Noor Ahmad 2-23, but Gujarat didn't have enough runs to defend.

Following their second consecutive loss to RCB, GT have slipped to ninth in the IPL 2024 points table. They have eight points from 11 games. Gujarat Titans next face Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday, May 10.

Can GT end their losing streak against CSK?

The Gujarat vs Chennai clash at Narendra Modi Stadium on May 10 will be match number 59 of IPL 2024. This will be an evening game which will start at 7:30 pm IST. The toss will be at 7 pm.

While Gujarat are ninth in the points table, Chennai are fifth, having won five and lost as many of their 10 matches. When they met in the first half of IPL 2024 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on March 26, Chennai won by 63 runs.

Batting first, CSK posted 206-6 as Shivam Dube smashed 51 off 23, while Ruturaj Gaikwad (46 off 36) and Rachin Ravindra (46 off 20) also chipped in with crucial contributions. Deepak Chahar, Mustafizur Rahman and Tushar Deshpande claimed two scalps each as Gujarat Titans were held to 143-8.

The Super Kings have been disappointing in recent matches, losing three of their last four games. In their previous match, they went down to Punjab Kings by seven wickets.

Bowling first, PBKS did a great job to restrict CSK to 162-7 at the Chepauk as their spinners came up with impressive performances. For Chennai, skipper Gaikwad top-scored with 62 off 48 but didn't get much support. The bowling attack also failed to make an impact, as Punjab cruised home in 17.5 overs.

