"When I performed at the Gabba or Lord’s, his presence would have added to my joy" - Mohammed Siraj on what has changed after his father's demise

Team India pacer Mohammed Siraj reiterated that his life has lost its charm since his father's sudden demise. The young fast bowler lost his father during India's tour of Australia in 2020-21.

Siraj, who comes from a very humble family in Hyderabad, had to battle hardships to make it to the top.

The right-arm pacer was happy that he could fulfill his father's dreams but wished that the latter could've watched him win matches for India at the Gabba and Lords.

"Life has changed but it has lost its charm because when dad was there it was amazing," Siraj said on the RCB podcast. "He wanted to watch his son succeed after all the hard work I was putting in. It gave him a different kind of joy watching me put in the hard yards.

"I always dreamt of performing in front of him, which got a bit fulfilled but more of that would have been nicer. Like when I performed at the Gabba or Lord’s, his presence would have added to my joy."

The 29-year-old also stressed that responsibility has increased significantly since his father's death. However, Siraj stressed that he wants to continue living his father's dream.

"Responsibility has definitely increased. I have a younger brother who manages the home. Mom is there too. I just want to keep living my dad’s dream. That’s my motivation," Siraj added.

Siraj has been one of the most-improved bowlers in recent years. He has been India's go-to bowler in ODI cricket in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah, picking up 38 wickets in 20 matches since the start of 2022.

The 29-year-old also dethroned Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood to become the No.1 ODI bowler earlier this year.

"I manage to push it away by thinking of dad’s dream" - Mohammed Siraj on how deals with sadness

Despite being on a cramped schedule, the sadness and loneliness of not having a parent are bound to creep in.

When quizzed about how he deals with it, Mohammed Siraj stressed that he pushes himself thinking that it is his dad's dream.

"When I get sad, I motivate myself by thinking this is my dad’s dream. Whenever sadness creeps into my life, I manage to push it away by thinking of dad’s dream," he added.

Siraj was last seen in action during the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia in Nagpur. He was rested for the final game in Ahmedabad to accommodate Mohammed Shami.

