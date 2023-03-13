"You have to always be accurate" - Mohammed Siraj on bowling to Virat Kohli

Team India pacer Mohammed Siraj has grown leaps and bounds in recent years. While he is a threat to every batter across the world, Siraj feels bowling to his teammate Virat Kohli is a bit difficult.

Kohli is a modern-day great and his ability to play shots all around the park makes it extremely difficult for bowlers. When in rhythm, the former Indian skipper can tear apart any bowling unit single-handedly.

Siraj recently opened up on the difficulties of bowling to Kohli, saying that one needs to be accurate while bowling against the ace batter.

"Whenever Virat bhai comes to bat, he never takes it easy," Siraj said on a RCB podcast. "His mindset is always to attack like a match. So, I enjoy bowling to him because his mindset is very different.

"If I want to try something like an outswing, I can’t take it easy like domestic batters whom I can experiment with. You always have to be accurate while bowling to Virat bhai."

Incidentally, Siraj hasn't bowled against Kohli in a competitive match. However, he has plenty of experience bowling to the star batter in the India and RCB nets.

"I keep thinking step by step" - Mohammed Siraj on his motivation

Coming from a financially weak background, Mohammed Siraj had to face a lot of hardship to make it to the highest level.

Speaking about his motivations, the young fast bowler highlighted that he likes to take it one step at a time.

"When I started playing cricket, I used to hope that I would at least get selected for the Ranji Trophy. I wanted to perform there," Siraj said. "After that, I hoped to get selected for the Indian team and that would have fulfilled my dream. When I was picked for the Indian team, I wanted to perform for the team.

"I keep thinking step by step. Now that I have reached here, I try to maintain my stability here, manage myself, and perform. That’s my motivation."

Siraj had a below-par outing in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. He managed to pick up only one wicket in the first three-match he played.

The pacer was rested in the final game in Ahmedabad to accommodate Mohammed Shami.

Also Read: "He is a superstar in the making" - Brett Lee backs Umran Malik to make Test debut for India

Poll : 0 votes